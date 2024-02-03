A1 near Leverkusen The most important questions and answers on the opening of the Rhine bridge
Leverkusen · Motorists can finally breathe a sigh of relief: the important crossing over the Rhine is to be reopened: the A1 bridge near Leverkusen. These are the changes that will then take place and why the construction work is far from complete.
After ten years, vehicles transporting heavy loads will be allowed to cross the Rhine near Leverkusen again starting on Sunday. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) and North Rhine-Westphalian Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) are expected to attend the opening of the first section of the new bridge on Sunday (February 4).
When will traffic be able to cross the bridge again?
The Leverkusen Rhine Bridge has been closed since January 19 in order to connect the bridge to the existing traffic network. The A1 will remain closed to traffic in both directions between the Leverkusen and Cologne-North interchange until Sunday (February 4). The exact time is not yet known. The official "red ribbon" is to be cut at around 3 pm.
What other changes are there?
The barriers that prevent vehicles weighing over 3.5 tons from driving onto the old Rhine bridge will be removed. Three narrow lanes (as before) will then run in both directions on the new bridge. The ban on trucks will no longer apply. The speed limit will be increased from 60 to 80 kilometers per hour. This should improve traffic flow in the future.
Why did a new bridge have to be built?
The old bridge, which dates back to the 1960’s, was originally designed for 40,000 vehicles a day. Over time, however, the number rose to around 120,000, which is why experts recommended a new bridge back in 2008.
How will the construction site be dismantled?
The access roads have to be moved from the old to the new bridge and new road surfaces have to be laid, including in the area of the Leverkusen Stelze. Old markings will disappear, new ones will be laid, crash barriers will be partially replaced and old light poles on the Leverkusen side will be dismantled. And finally: both the truck barriers and the speed cameras will disappear. And with them the millions in revenue for the cities of Leverkusen and Cologne. On the Cologne side of the bridge, a construction crew lifts the truck barrier off its hinges. Steel parts suspended from a crane slowly sink to the ground. A total of 80 trucks transport the individual parts away.
What happens next?
Demolition of the old structure will begin on February 5. The demolition work on the old bridge should take around a year, after which a "twin" of the new bridge will be built over the Rhine. The plan is for the entire structure to be completed in 2027.
(Orig. text: Christian Schwerdtfeger, Bernd Bussang / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)