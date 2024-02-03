A1 near Leverkusen The most important questions and answers on the opening of the Rhine bridge

The access roads have to be moved from the old to the new bridge and new road surfaces have to be laid, including in the area of the Leverkusen Stelze. Old markings will disappear, new ones will be laid, crash barriers will be partially replaced and old light poles on the Leverkusen side will be dismantled. And finally: both the truck barriers and the speed cameras will disappear. And with them the millions in revenue for the cities of Leverkusen and Cologne. On the Cologne side of the bridge, a construction crew lifts the truck barrier off its hinges. Steel parts suspended from a crane slowly sink to the ground. A total of 80 trucks transport the individual parts away.