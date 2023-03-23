Experts examine memorabilia The mystery of Beethoven's curls

The "Hiller curl"

The "Hiller curl" was accompanied by the following certificate:

"This hair was cut from Beethoven's corpse by my father D. Ferdinand v. Hiller on the day after Ludwig van Beethoven's death, i.e. 27 March 1827, and given to me as a birthday present on 1 May 1883. Cöln, May 1, 1883, Paul Hiller."

Earlier analyses of the "Hiller curl" supported the suggestion that Beethoven suffered from lead poisoning, which may have contributed to his hearing loss. However, as the current study revealed, the hair sample did not come from Beethoven, but from a woman.