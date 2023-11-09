November 10–12 The new „session“ kicks off, record fairs and more: tips for the weekend
Bonn · Start the new session with plenty of live music, enjoy delicacies at the French market and cheer on up-and-coming artists: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
For carnival fans, the programme for the weekend has long been set, while all those who are not carnival revellers will be offered French cuisine, music from newcomers and records as well as theatre. At the Haus der Geschichte, children and young people learn to recognise fake news. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
Session opening
Even before the carnival revellers ring in the fifth season at 11.11 a.m., the atmosphere on Bonn's market square is exuberant. The extensive programme with live music and the presentation of the new royalty, headed by the designated prince and princess Cornelius I and Carina I, begins at 10 am. The musical entertainment will be provided by Willi Bellinghausen, Druckluft, Schokolädcher, Köbesse, Joot Drop, Sibbeschuss, de Anjeschwemmte, Jedöns and Knallblech. The stage programme ends at 3 pm, after which the party continues at numerous parties in and around Bonn.
- Where: Market, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 11 November, from 10 am
- Admission: free of charge
Record fair
The Brückenforum is regularly transformed into a paradise for "vinylists". More than 50 exhibitors have a total of several hundred thousand records in their luggage. CD and cassette lovers will also find what they are looking for here.
- Where: Brückenforum, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 12 November, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
French market
Cheese from Alsace, dried fruit from the Provence and hard sausage from Savoie: the French market also brings the culinary delights of the neighbouring country to Bonn. Traders offer their products on Alte Bahnhofstraße.
- Where: Alte Bahnhofstraße, 53177 Bad Godesberg
- When: Saturday, 11 November and Sunday, 12 November from 10 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
RPZ Showcase #35
Four up-and-coming regional artists will take to the big stage on Friday. Etanol will play a mix of post-rock and metal, KORNEL will delight with alternative art-pop, Halbtags will bring a mixture of rock and punk and Stagetime will round off the evening with alternative rock.
- Where: RPZ Bonn, Moltkestraße 41, 53173 Bonn
- When: Friday, 10 November, 7.30 pm to 10 pm
- Admission: free of charge
The unstoppable rise of Arturo Ui
Theatre lovers will also get their money's worth at "The Stopping Rise of Arturo Ui" this weekend: the brutal gangster Arturo Ui rises through the ranks with intrigue, violence and manipulation in 1920s Chicago. Brecht's parable of Hitler and the NSDAP depicts the unstoppable rise of a fascist leader. The production based on Laura Linnenbaum has been running at the Bonn Theatre since October.
- Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 11 November, 7.30 pm
- Tickets: from 10.90 Euro, on the website of the Bonn Theatre
"How fake is that!"
Artificial intelligence, a lack of context and filters are making it increasingly difficult to check the truthfulness of videos, especially on social media. At the Haus der Geschichte, children and young people can test their ability to recognise fakes at interactive stations and slip into the role of fake news disseminators themselves.
- Where: Open Space in the Haus der Geschichte, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 12 November, 1 pm
- Admission: free of charge
(Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)