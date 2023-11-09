November 10–12 The new „session“ kicks off, record fairs and more: tips for the weekend

Even before the carnival revellers ring in the fifth season at 11.11 a.m., the atmosphere on Bonn's market square is exuberant. The extensive programme with live music and the presentation of the new royalty, headed by the designated prince and princess Cornelius I and Carina I, begins at 10 am. The musical entertainment will be provided by Willi Bellinghausen, Druckluft, Schokolädcher, Köbesse, Joot Drop, Sibbeschuss, de Anjeschwemmte, Jedöns and Knallblech. The stage programme ends at 3 pm, after which the party continues at numerous parties in and around Bonn.