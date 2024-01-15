Swivel chairs and slim side tables The new trends from the Cologne furniture fair
Cologne · Until Thursday, the Cologne furniture fair imm presents the industry trends. A tour of the fair shows that everything is possible when it comes to furnishings.
Up until Thursday, 750 exhibitors will be showcasing their new products at the imm furniture fair. The trade fair is thus recovering after the Coronavirus pandemic. The net exhibition space has also grown significantly by 50 per cent, after there were still many places to sit, wide aisles and even separate parts of the hall in June. The fact that more space has been rented out is clearly visible at the current imm and has had a positive effect on the overall atmosphere.
■ The trends
"Anything is possible," says Leo Lübke, President of the industry association VDM and Managing Partner of upholstered furniture manufacturer Cor. He identifies individualism as a megatrend. Trends quickly trigger counter-movements. As more and more concrete finds its way into homes, there is a counter-trend towards textiles, which then make for more pleasant acoustics. Cor, for example, offers slim side tables with upholstered legs that weigh ten kilos at floor level to ensure stability. Dining tables also have upholstered sides. Nevertheless, trends can be observed during a tour.
■ Sustainability
Increased environmental awareness is evident at the manufacturers' stands. Curtains separate the exhibition space from the neighbouring stand. They are dismantled after the exhibition and reused several times.
More and more manufacturers are focusing on longevity. "We want to create heirlooms," says Team 7, so the fabrics also have to be hard-wearing and last a long time. However, covers must also be replaceable if the seating furniture is to be moved to a different room or flat. At least the design-orientated manufacturers often take the furniture back, clean it, refurbish it and sell it again. Others at least recycle the individual materials. A "younger" target group attaches particular importance to sustainability. And second-hand furniture is also an opportunity for them to purchase design pieces at a lower price. Covers are made from recycled PET bottles; the manufacturer Schramm uses recycled cashmere from a Scottish supplier. Wood as a natural material is in demand. Ideally, it should come from the region.
■ Flexibility
Flats are getting smaller, the boundaries between different living areas are disappearing. Furniture is also getting smaller. And there is multifunctional furniture such as sofa beds, which manufacturer Hukla from the Polipol Group promises is as comfortable to sit on as it is to sleep on thanks to a slatted frame. A special foam ensures that the piece of furniture, which costs around 2,000 euros, stays in shape.
Customers do not want to compromise on cosiness.
Furniture is also designed to be modular. Rolf Benz offers a sofa that grows with the customer. This can be extended if more space is required after moving to a new home. The individual parts such as the spring core, foam padding or cover can also be reordered if a dog or cat should ever decide to take a shine to the furniture.
More and more chairs are being upholstered. According to the industry, meals with friends are now being extended. Werther says that there is less switching to the sofa, which tends to be used more for private purposes. Accordingly, chairs need to be more comfortable. They are increasingly becoming rotating so that you can turn to face the person next to you during conversations.
The design of furniture for balconies, patios and gardens and furniture for indoor use are also merging. According to Niehoff, an additional outdoor cooking area along with an outdoor fridge and cupboards are still in vogue. Certified teak wood is being used more often outdoors.
■ The shapes
Furniture is becoming simpler and therefore more timeless. It is not only becoming more graceful, but also rounder; corners can be folded down.
■ The fabrics
Fabrics are becoming more opulent and deep-pile. They must be pleasant to the touch. In line with the trend towards natural materials, wool is also being used. 70 per cent of furniture has fabric covers, 30 per cent leather.
■ The colours
Strong colours often set a counter-trend to earth tones. Wood is combined with strong colours, for example. There is a trend towards green, according to Müller, a supplier of metal furniture, especially for entrance areas. Light-coloured seating furniture dominates at the trade fair. "Light looks good in the exhibition, but then a lot of grey and brown is bought," says Polipon.
Original text: By Ralf Arenz
Translation: Jean Lennox