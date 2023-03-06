Raid on shisha bars in Bad Godesberg : "The operation of many bars often serves only as a legal facade”

During the raid in Bad Godesberg on Friday, a bar on Aennchenplatz was also checked. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg During a raid on shisha bars in Bad Godesberg on Friday evening, authorities found illegal activities in each of the four establishments. This is what investigators involved say about the raids.

A large number of officers from Cologne Customs and the Bonn Police Department, along with employees from the City of Bonn, raided four shisha bars in the Bad Godesberg city area on Friday evening. More than 100 officers and agents fanned out, finding illegal activities or contraband in each of the establishments - in some cases to a frightening extent. In a garage in the backyard of a bar on Friesdorfer Strasse, investigators discovered "the largest amount of untaxed hookah tobacco" that Cologne Customs has ever found in such a raid, explained Jens Ahland, press spokesman for the Central Customs Office. "Almost half a ton was stored there in bags and cans.”

It was also suspected "that it was illegally manufactured tobacco, where the profit margin is often higher than in drug trafficking," said Ahland. The customs agents found evidence of wrongdoing in the three other hookah bars: According to Ahland, numerous tobacco cans were seized in the kitchens. All of the bar operators were put under investigation.

Authorities who control for illegal workers in Bonn also checked twelve employees who were in the bars at the time. In two cases there were indications that the bar owner had not registered the employee for social security, according to the Cologne customs spokesman. This would mean that the persons in question were not legally employed. For two employees who were questioned, customs officials said there were "concrete indications" that the minimum wage was not being paid. In one bar, according to customs agents, the required hourly records were not kept.

Raid in Bad Godesberg: City prohibits bar from continuing to operate

In the bar on Friesdorfer Strasse, police arrested an Iraqi man who been visiting the bar - on suspicion of illegal residence. "Customs officers specially trained in document forgery had determined the forgery of the residence documents he presented," said Jens Ahland.

The city of Bonn, the Public Order Service, city building authorities and the Office for Commercial Affairs were also at the raid. Simon Rott, spokesman for the Bonn Police Department, said on Saturday that the authorities had "prohibited the continued operation of the hookah bar on Friesdorfer Strasse and sealed the bar.” According to information obtained by the GA, this probably also had to do with the fact that the operator of the bar served alcohol without having an appropriate bar license.

Backed up by police, city finance authorities also tried on that evening to collect an amount owed by an establishment on Aennchenplatz. Whether or not this was successful could not be clarified at the weekend.

The fact that Cologne customs agents and law enforcement officials found evidence of illegal activity in the Godesberg shisha bars did not come as a big surprise. But the breadth of the violations and the degree of some of the tax violations were: With almost half a ton of untaxed water pipe tobacco, even experienced customs officer Jens Ahland was wide-eyed: "That was an amazing find."

Raid in Godesberg: tobacco presumably for resale

An experienced investigator suspects that the boxes of pipe tobacco seized in the garage were probably less intended for operation in the shisha bar at the Friesdorf Bar: "There was far too much tobacco for that." Rather, the garage could possibly have served as a warehouse to supply other bars in Bonn. Whether the operator of the Friesdorf bar has other, similar facilities, could not be clarified at the weekend.

One official who participated in the raid said the bottom line was that it left a very disturbing impression: "The operation of many bars often serves only as a legal facade for conducting illegal business here." This perceived development seems also to be felt by the city administration, which was represented at the raid by employees of different departments who participated. As was learned on Friday evening from one of those involved, shisha bars will come under even more scrutiny in the future.