Restaurant guide The Rheinpavillon serves coffee with a view of the Rhine

Bonn · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in Bonn and the region is huge. The General-Anzeiger helps with the selection. This week we present the "Rheinpavillon".

With a view of the Rhine and the riverside promenade: host Saeed Bahadori in Bonn's listed Rheinpavillon dating back to 1953.

Foto: Horst Müller

Rheinpavillon

Café, bar and bistro on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn

Host

Saeed Bahadori since April 2019

Premises

Listed Zeppelin architecture from 1953 with panoramic windows and original furniture and lamps from the 1950s and 60s. Seats 72

Outdoor seating

Terrace directly on the waterside with 120 seats

Menu

Lentil or pumpkin soup 7.90 euros each, tarte flambée with goat's cheese and oven vegetables 11.90 euros, vegan quinoa salad 8.50 euros, four cakes (cheese, vegan apple, chocolate and carrot) 4.70 euros each, waffle with fruit 6.30 euros.

Drinks menu

Coffee specialities prepared in an Italian portafilter machine from La Marzocco, e.g. cappuccino 3.90 euros, flat white 4.60 euros, chai latte 4.30 euros. Fresh ginger-mint tea 5.30 euros. Six open wines (0.2 litres) from 6.50 euros, such as Tempranillo from Bodegas Juan de la Barreda Acedo-Rico (Toledo), "Dark 'n' Stormy" cocktail (Thomas Henry ginger berry, Meyers rum, lime) 9.70 euros

Special offers

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays breakfast buffet (9.30-14h) per person 15 Euro

Guests

International clientele

Philosophy of the house

"Regional products and a beautiful atmosphere in a unique building."

Opening hours

Mon-Fri 11-24h, Sat, Sun and public holidays 9.30-24h. No day off

Address

Rathenau-Ufer 1, 53113 Bonn, www.rheinpavillon.com

Contact

Tel. (0157) 85 54 87 72

Original text: Hagen Haas
Translation: Jean Lennox

