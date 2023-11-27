Restaurant guide The Rheinpavillon serves coffee with a view of the Rhine
Bonn · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in Bonn and the region is huge. The General-Anzeiger helps with the selection. This week we present the "Rheinpavillon".
Rheinpavillon
Café, bar and bistro on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn
Host
Saeed Bahadori since April 2019
Premises
Listed Zeppelin architecture from 1953 with panoramic windows and original furniture and lamps from the 1950s and 60s. Seats 72
Outdoor seating
Terrace directly on the waterside with 120 seats
Menu
Lentil or pumpkin soup 7.90 euros each, tarte flambée with goat's cheese and oven vegetables 11.90 euros, vegan quinoa salad 8.50 euros, four cakes (cheese, vegan apple, chocolate and carrot) 4.70 euros each, waffle with fruit 6.30 euros.
Drinks menu
Coffee specialities prepared in an Italian portafilter machine from La Marzocco, e.g. cappuccino 3.90 euros, flat white 4.60 euros, chai latte 4.30 euros. Fresh ginger-mint tea 5.30 euros. Six open wines (0.2 litres) from 6.50 euros, such as Tempranillo from Bodegas Juan de la Barreda Acedo-Rico (Toledo), "Dark 'n' Stormy" cocktail (Thomas Henry ginger berry, Meyers rum, lime) 9.70 euros
Special offers
Saturday, Sunday and public holidays breakfast buffet (9.30-14h) per person 15 Euro
Guests
International clientele
Philosophy of the house
"Regional products and a beautiful atmosphere in a unique building."
Opening hours
Mon-Fri 11-24h, Sat, Sun and public holidays 9.30-24h. No day off
Address
Rathenau-Ufer 1, 53113 Bonn, www.rheinpavillon.com
Contact
Tel. (0157) 85 54 87 72
Original text: Hagen Haas
Translation: Jean Lennox