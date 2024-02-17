Spring attraction The Rhine riverside in Beuel is getting a Ferris wheel
Beuel · A Ferris wheel is to be set up in Beuel this spring. Special permits were required for the planned location on the banks of the Rhine.
Beuel is getting a new attraction: from March 16 to May 20, the Bonn Showmen's Association will be setting up a Ferris wheel on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. It will be located at the end of the promenade, just before the "Bahnhöfchen" restaurant, according to a statement from the Beuel district council.
According to the press release, the Bonn Showmen's Association required special permits to set up the Ferris wheel. The reason for this is that the planned location is in the Rhine riverbank landscape conservation area and in the designated flood plain of the Rhine. The Lower Nature Conservation Authority and the Cologne District Government have now issued the permits.
