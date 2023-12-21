Restaurant Guide The "Royal India" serves authentic Indian specialties
Bonn · You will find many restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars in Bonn and the region. The General-Anzeiger helps you to become familiar with many of these places. This week we introduce the "Royal India”.
Royal India
Indian restaurant in the city center of Bonn
Restaurant proprietor
Palwinder Singh Dhillon since February of 2022
The space
It is decorated with murals and statuettes from India, with an open-plan kitchen and children's play area. Two colorful rooms have seating for a total of 120 diners
Outdoor dining
A small terrace on Friedrichstrasse can seat 25
Menu
Mixed tandoori starter plate with dips 8.90 euros, vegan aloo gobi (spicy fried cauliflower and potatoes) 11.90 euros, chicken royal India with basmati rice 14.90 euros, ras malai (Indian soft cheese, milk, pistachios and almonds) 5.90 euros
Drinks menu
Two draught beers: Früh Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.2l) 2.50 euros each. Bottled beers: Benediktiner Weizen (0.5l) 4.50 euros each, King Fisher and Namaste India (0.33l) 3.50 euros each. Three Indian Sula wines (in a 0.2l glass 6.50 euros each, bottled 19 euros each), Indian rum Old Monk (4 cl) five euros, Mango Lassi (0.3l) 3.50 euros
Special offers
Lunch buffet Monday to Friday (11:30- 4 pm) 12.50 euros
Customers
International clientele
The restaurant’s mission
"We offer our customers authentic Indian specialities and a special kind of hospitality."
Opening hours
Monday through Friday 11:30 am to 10 pm, Saturday 1 pm to 10:30 pm, Sunday and public holidays 1 pm to 10 pm. Open every day of the week.
Address
Kesselgasse 1, 53111 Bonn city center, www.royalindia-bonn.de
Contact info
Tel. (0228) 90 82 78 36
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: ck)