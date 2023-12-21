Restaurant Guide The "Royal India" serves authentic Indian specialties

Bonn · You will find many restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars in Bonn and the region. The General-Anzeiger helps you to become familiar with many of these places. This week we introduce the "Royal India”.

In the spirit of the Taj Mahal: restaurant proprietor Palwinder Singh Dhillon at the Royal India.

Foto: Horst Müller

Royal India

Indian restaurant in the city center of Bonn

Restaurant proprietor

Palwinder Singh Dhillon since February of 2022

The space

It is decorated with murals and statuettes from India, with an open-plan kitchen and children's play area. Two colorful rooms have seating for a total of 120 diners

Outdoor dining

A small terrace on Friedrichstrasse can seat 25

Menu

Mixed tandoori starter plate with dips 8.90 euros, vegan aloo gobi (spicy fried cauliflower and potatoes) 11.90 euros, chicken royal India with basmati rice 14.90 euros, ras malai (Indian soft cheese, milk, pistachios and almonds) 5.90 euros

Drinks menu

Two draught beers: Früh Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.2l) 2.50 euros each. Bottled beers: Benediktiner Weizen (0.5l) 4.50 euros each, King Fisher and Namaste India (0.33l) 3.50 euros each. Three Indian Sula wines (in a 0.2l glass 6.50 euros each, bottled 19 euros each), Indian rum Old Monk (4 cl) five euros, Mango Lassi (0.3l) 3.50 euros

Special offers

Lunch buffet Monday to Friday (11:30- 4 pm) 12.50 euros

Customers

International clientele

The restaurant’s mission

"We offer our customers authentic Indian specialities and a special kind of hospitality."

Opening hours

Monday through Friday 11:30 am to 10 pm, Saturday 1 pm to 10:30 pm, Sunday and public holidays 1 pm to 10 pm. Open every day of the week.

Address

Kesselgasse 1, 53111 Bonn city center, www.royalindia-bonn.de

Contact info

Tel. (0228) 90 82 78 36

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: ck)

