Barista from Bornheim The runner-up world champion knows what makes a good coffee

Count Bülow has been working at Schamong for more than seven years. He came to coffee relatively late in life, he says. While studying law, he worked at the bar of the Bonn branch of the Vapiano restaurant chain. And that was a lot of fun. A friend introduced him to a barista and the world of "latte art", i.e. the artful creation of milk foam. "We wanted to be able to do that too," says Graf Bülow. The consistency of the milk foam and the pouring technique are important, he explains. The milk should also not be too hot. In the past, a heart made of milk foam was spectacular, but today experts conjure up the most complex animal motifs, he adds.