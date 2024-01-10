Barista from Bornheim The runner-up world champion knows what makes a good coffee
Bornheim/Cologne · Bornheim resident Carlo Graf Bülow is one of the best baristas in the world - as he recently proved in Australia. But what is important when making coffee? A few tips from the expert.
Some people can't get going in the morning without it. For others, it is a means of survival in everyday life, while still others consider it indispensable for social and private occasions. We are talking about coffee, one of the Germans' favourite drinks. For Carlo Graf Bülow, coffee is both a profession and a calling. But the 37-year-old, who lives in Bornheim-Waldorf, is much more than just a coffee expert. He is one of the best baristas in the world - officially. Recently honoured in Australia.
The "World Aeropress Championship", the world championship in the preparation of coffee using a so-called Aeropress, was held in the Australian city of Melbourne. This may not mean anything to everyone. To summarise, in an Aeropress, the coffee powder is mixed with the brewing water in the brewing cylinder. The liquid is pressed through a filter into a cup or pot using the plunger.
Participants from 54 countries competed for the best coffee preparation
So how does the competition work? The participants from 54 countries were each given 250 grams of coffee to develop a recipe from, says Graf Bülow. The national champions competed against each other in four rounds, with a jury tasting the respective drinks blind. "In these rounds, you had five minutes to brew the most delicious cup," says Graf Bülow. In the end, it was enough for the runner-up title, behind the winner from Thailand and ahead of the third-placed team from China.
Yet another title for Graf Bülow, who comes from Bonn and lives in the foothills of the Rhineland - after the German Aeropress Championship in 2021 and 2023, third place in the Cup Tasters last year - which involves recognising coffee by smell and taste - victory in the German Latte Art Championship in 2018 and first place in the Espresso Italiano discipline in 2017.
Back to the Rhineland, to an inconspicuous warehouse and production hall in the north of Cologne, more than 16,000 kilometres from Melbourne as the crow flies. This is where the Cologne-based roasting company Schamong produces its coffee. Carlo Graf Bülow is the main person responsible for production, from the delivery of the beans from countries including Brazil, India, Ethiopia and Costa Rica to roasting and grinding.
Count Bülow has been working at Schamong for more than seven years. He came to coffee relatively late in life, he says. While studying law, he worked at the bar of the Bonn branch of the Vapiano restaurant chain. And that was a lot of fun. A friend introduced him to a barista and the world of "latte art", i.e. the artful creation of milk foam. "We wanted to be able to do that too," says Graf Bülow. The consistency of the milk foam and the pouring technique are important, he explains. The milk should also not be too hot. In the past, a heart made of milk foam was spectacular, but today experts conjure up the most complex animal motifs, he adds.
Talked on Wednesdays, started on Saturdays
Law was not to be. Graf Bülow dropped out of university and trained as a system caterer. His career path took him from Vapiano to a teahouse in Bonn city centre, then to a restaurant in Troisdorf and finally to Schamong. "I had my job interview on a Wednesday and started on a Saturday," he says and smiles.
And offers coffee. Of course. But what makes a good coffee in his opinion? "You don't need much to make a good coffee," says Graf Bülow. Espresso or filter coffee? He is also a big fan of filter coffee. Water is an important factor. After all, it makes up 98 to 99 per cent of a coffee. "Bonn water is good, perhaps a touch too hard for filter coffee," he says. At home in Waldorf, however, he uses a table filter machine for the water. If the water is too hard, it can't absorb as many flavours.
According to the expert, the flavour is also influenced by the way the coffee is roasted. Of course, most coffee drinkers won't be able or want to do this themselves. But perhaps grind it themselves. That's not trivial either. According to Count Bülow, beans are easier to store than powder. However, a good coffee grinder can cost as much as 200 euros, says the barista. So powder after all - then buy in smaller quantities and shop more often. "Coffee gets old quickly," says Graf Bülow.
The 37-year-old is by no means a coffee dogmatist, which quickly becomes clear when talking to him. "Whatever tastes good is allowed," he says. So does that include preparations using pods and capsules? Both are "not ideal due to their design", he says. There is actually too little powder in capsules and pods. In principle, however, both are justified and the technology of the machines is good. What's more, there are now sustainable alternatives.
Speaking of sustainability. This is a fundamental issue with coffee. After all, the beans come from faraway countries. And coffee cultivation consumes a lot of resources. What's more, coffee is a big business from which large companies generally earn a lot and small farmers less. At Schamong, they try to establish direct trade relationships and influence coffee cultivation, says Count Bülow - although this is not always easy.
In 2018, he visited a farm in Brazil to find out about cultivation there. He still has a visit to Kenya on his agenda - and probably a trip or two to a coffee competition. He has already proven several times that he can do it.
Powder or whole beans
Coffee consumption in Germany
In 2022, 479,700 tonnes of roasted coffee were sold in Germany. According to the German Coffee Association, this was more than ever before. The big winner was the catering industry. According to the association, per capita consumption in relation to the population was 167 litres.
According to the association, the "whole bean" segment saw the biggest growth in coffee preparation at home, with an increase of around eight per cent. According to the coffee association, this means that the "ground roasted coffee" and "whole bean" segments would have converged for the first time in 2022, each with a market share of around 44 per cent. Pads would have had a market share of six per cent in 2022, capsules five per cent. The German Coffee Association sees a trend towards fully automatic machines, in which whole, unground beans are predominantly used.
Original text: Christoph Meurer
Translation: Mareike Graepel