Is there a bomb or not? The search for an aerial bomb in Bonn has begun

Worries that there may be a bomb arose a year ago when aerial photographs of the site were examined. According to the district government, the photos were taken between 1940 and 1945. Speaking for the authority, Beatrix van Vlodrop said that the images had been given to the district government by the Allied forces. "These will be compared with current aerial photographs and available geodata." However, it is not certain that there is a bomb on the corner. As the council points out, the old sewers were laid in the 1950s at a depth of up to six metres, and at that time excavation work was carried out.