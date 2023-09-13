Technology, operability, safety and design The Stadtwerke Bonn test the new trams
Bonn · There is still a lot to do before the new light rail vehicles roll through Bonn in 2027. The SWB supervisory board has inspected the model of the trams. It is about much more than the seat colour.
The Bonn public utility company is currently testing the technology, operability, safety and design of the new light rail vehicles on a model. On Tuesday, the supervisory board took a first look at the driver's cab and passenger area. A total of 32 new light rail vehicles have been ordered. "We bought 22 vehicles to increase the frequency," said the managing director of SWB Bus und Bahn, Anja Wenmakers. The other ten vehicles are to replace older existing vehicles in order to gradually renew the fleet. "We want to actively drive the transport turnaround with this," Wenmakers said.
Before the vehicles are manufactured, so-called mock-up models are made so that details of the interior can be better assessed and discussed. Already at the beginning of the year, a rough wooden model had been created at the depot in Dransdorf. Using virtual reality glasses, it was possible to gain a more vivid impression of the future railway.
The concept model, which was examined on Tuesday by the supervisory board and its chairperson, Lord Mayor Katja Dörner, is much more concrete. It already looks like a real trolley from the outside. The model of the high-floor tram can be entered via a ladder. The seats inside are covered with different materials for viewing. The colouring of the backs of the seats and the floor was lively discussed.
"In principle, the high-floor tram differs from the low-floor trams, which we have also ordered, only in the height of the entrance," explained Bernt Junker, head of rail vehicles at SWB Bus und Bahn. "Of course, different construction methods are necessary due to the different exit heights, which is where it gets complicated again," he admitted. "You can see that quite well at the Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz stop.“
There is a stop for high-floor trams, which have an exit height of just under one metre. Low-floor trams can stop further back. Their exit is at about pavement level. "In principle, you can say that the low-floor trams are the successor of the trams and the high-floor or light-rail trams are the successor of the underground and metro," added an employee.
Air conditioning and preparations for wi-fi
Junker said the new light rail vehicles will offer more comfort for passengers. "First of all, unlike their predecessors, they are air-conditioned," Junker said. They also offer a more modern design and more open spaces inside. For example, the decision was made to dispense with the second driver's stand at the other end. Here, there is now a multifunctional area with a space-saving emergency driver's stand. This is only used when necessary, when no wagons are attached. The driver's stand itself is more modern and ergonomic. In addition, the new vehicles are prepared for a W-Lan facility.
On the mock-up, the project team was also able to test whether switches and buttons are easily accessible for the driving personnel or whether the displays are visible for all passengers. "We have had this mock-up with us for three months now and we will continue to work with it continuously," Junker explained.
Fleet grows to 126 trams
The first two new light rail vehicles are to be delivered by summer 2026. After that, testing and approval procedures are necessary. The trams should then be ready for passenger service in 2027. Even before the light rail vehicles, SWB plans to put the first of a total of 28 new trams into service. The fleet in Bonn will grow from 100 to 126 trams in the coming years.
(Original text: Benjamin Westhoff; Translation: Mareike Graepel)