Technology, operability, safety and design The Stadtwerke Bonn test the new trams

Junker said the new light rail vehicles will offer more comfort for passengers. "First of all, unlike their predecessors, they are air-conditioned," Junker said. They also offer a more modern design and more open spaces inside. For example, the decision was made to dispense with the second driver's stand at the other end. Here, there is now a multifunctional area with a space-saving emergency driver's stand. This is only used when necessary, when no wagons are attached. The driver's stand itself is more modern and ergonomic. In addition, the new vehicles are prepared for a W-Lan facility.