For over 30 years : The traditional Boatsman nativity scene in Niederdollendorf has attracted visitors for more than 30 years

Niederdollendorf According to the nativity scene that has been on display since the first Sunday in Advent, the baby Jesus will be born on Christmas day on a in Niederdollendorf. The narrative was initiated by Paul Peter Schmitz.

It was incredible sight. On the First of Advent, the congregation at mass in the parish church of St. Michael could catch a first glimpse of their very own Christmas nativity scene. "A laden ship is coming" (Es kommt ein Schiff geladen) is a popular German Christmas Carol. For over 30 years it has also been the motto for the story of the baby Jesus being born on a ship in Niederdollendorf.

Back then, Pastor Georg Kalckert wanted a local nativity scene, so the story of Bethlehem was relocated to Niederdollendorf, the home of boatmen and ferrymen since time immemorial. The birth of Jesus does not take place in a stable. Instead, a captain moored in Niederdollendorf gives Mary and Joseph shelter on his ship. The idea of a local nativity scene inspired a group of men and women to build and craft the ship and the figures.

VISITING Viewing the nativity scene You can visit the nativity scene during mass on Sundays from 11 am, and from Christmas until Sunday 29 January on every Sunday and public holiday between 3 pm and 5 pm. Group tours can also be booked for other days by contacting Paul Peter Schmidt, Tel.: 0 22 23 / 2 33 75.

The dramaturgy changes regularly

Until a few years ago, Christmas Eve was always the moment when the "curtain" was raised, all those involved were "on board" and the child lay in the manger. After that, Paul Peter Schmidt, who has designed the scenery since the start, changed the dramaturgy a little each time. Now the set-up has been done bit by bit. In this way, the 76-year-old avoids the 30-hour non-stop tour de force. First of all he is always assisted in setting up a stable base by Heinz Lütz, Udo Odenstein, Karl Gerdhabing and Thomas Pooth.

If you go to Sunday mass, you can follow the development. Schmidt starts thinking long beforehand about how he is going to place the figures. One thing always remains in its traditional place: the ship on the banks of the Rhine, with original sand and stones from there. A nice side effect of this history in sections is that as long as most of the figures involved in the story are still missing, you get an unobstructed view of the ship, a "samoreuse". It’s a true work of art, created to scale by Peter Schützeichel, a carpenter from Oberdollendorf.

A Dutch ship

The samoreuse was the largest cargo ship on Dutch waters in the 17th and 18th centuries and was the first sailing ship to regularly transport cargo and passengers between Amsterdam and Cologne. In around 1830 it was even built in Mondorf and Schwarzrheindorf.

The Samoreuse was originally 36 metres long

The original "Samoreuse" was almost 36 metres long, more than six metres wide and around 25 metres in height. A model in the Cologne City Museum was the "model" for Peter Schützeichel, who built it true to the original on a smaller scale. He put in 600 hours of work. He needed about 120 metres of rope alone to tie 680 knots. Yesterday, the well-maintained boat was displayed to the public with its full rigging. And it was a gem.

Schützeichel's skill is also reflected in the little things that make this nativity scene so unique - the handcart, the barrels, the bench that Schützeichel made little by little. During his lifetime, he and Paul Peter Schmidt were always tinkering with other features. Thus the nativity scene reflects the whole life of Niederdollendorf. In addition to the captain and his crew, ferrymen, boatmen, coopers, winegrowers, woodcutters, washerwomen, innkeepers or mayors can be seen - the shepherds' news of the birth just drew everyone to the banks of the Rhine. A colourful hustle and bustle until the arrival of the Magi.

When Paul Peter Schmidt was thinking about giving the Christmas story a prologue, he discussed it with the then pastor Dariusz Glowacki. He said that Luke was still missing. A "substitute" from Schmidt's own nativity scene came into play. Otherwise, the almost 40 figures had been modelled under the guidance of Annemarie Ohlert. Peter Paul's mother, Franziska Schmidt, was a seamstress, and the clothes were tailored to the figures.

This scene of Mary's conception can still be seen on the second Advent, then the scene is changed to the search for a place of refuge. "On the fourth Advent, the manger is complete except for the birth scene." On that Sunday, the Niederdollendorf brass band will play. And on Christmas day, the “Niederdollendorf Jesus” will like in the manger.