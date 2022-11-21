The traffic in Bonn : Where and when there is congestion around Oxfordstraße

Info

To estimate the traffic flow, the GA used data from Google Maps, which almost every mobile phone user with Android sends to the company. The weekdays Monday to Thursday are very similar, on Fridays the rush hours shift. On Saturdays and Sundays, Oxford Street is passable for cars all the time.

Stadtwerke Bonn, whose buses are on the road almost all day and night, is well placed to judge how well or how poorly traffic is flowing. "From our point of view on Oxfordstraße, by and large it's good. At rush hours we are a little slower, at times with very little traffic a little faster," says SWB spokesperson Stefanie Zießnitz. She says the only problem is on Bornheimer Straße towards the city centre, because the traffic jams there lead to significant delays for routes 602, 604 and 605. "How the situation develops as a result of a successive redistribution of traffic in favour of public transport and cycling will have to be observed over the next few months."

In addition, the situation would change fundamentally once again as soon as the construction work on Bornheimer Straße begins in December. As reported, the stretch from the old cemetery to the Ellerstraße junction is to be traffic-calmed and additionally landscaped at the edge. In addition, the section up to the Viktoriabrücke bridge will become a one-way street out of town.