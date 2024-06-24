Bonn Central Station’s Maximilian Passage "The tunnel leading towards the central bus station is particularly bad"
Bonn · In 2021, rain flooded the Maximilianpassage at Bonn's main railway station. Since then, seven of the 22 shops remain empty. For tenants and passers-by, the arcade is unpleasant. The problems are obvious.
Two years after the Maximilianpassage reopened, not all tenants have returned to their premises. Three years ago, on 20 June 2021, rain flooded the passage. It took a year to reopen, but some shops are still deserted. Shutters are down, and chipboard panels create an uninviting picture, especially near the tunnel leading to the central bus station. But the unattractive appearance is the least of the problems.
The Bayerische Versorgungskammer, the owner responsible for letting, confirms that seven of the 22 spaces are unlet. All are underground. Spokesperson Belinda Burgmeier chose not to say why, commenting: "We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any further information on the tenancies in the Maximilian Centre." However, all refurbishment work is complete, and a new marketing strategy is in place. The commissioned estate agent Greif & Contzen from Cologne is trying to find new tenants.
Some tenants speculate that high rents are the issue. The wife of Selim Demirel, owner of the Turkish supermarket "Seldi Lebensmittel", believes lower rents are needed so that average shop owners can afford them. "The vacancies are not good for business and don't look nice," she says. Passers-by agree: "It used to be busier here," says a man from Alfter. Marina Hamm from Bonn adds, "Of course, I don't like it. It doesn't look good." She would be delighted if an ice cream parlour were to move back in.
Vacancy is not the only problem
However, it's not just the vacancy that is a problem. Johanna, a catering employee, highlights increased activity from homeless people and drug addicts, attracted to the empty shops. She suggests a variety of businesses such as souvenir shops where people would spend more time. Another catering employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the presence of homeless people and drug addicts is problematic: "We have a lot of homeless people and drug addicts here. That's totally problematic." Although she understands that they need shelter, especially in winter, the behaviour of the "scene" is detrimental to business: "They sit on our chairs without being asked and drink their beer. That puts customers off." In her experience, this is directly related to the vacancies: "We are really glad that the Starbucks is open so that they no longer gather there".
Owner has commissioned a security service
The Bayerische Versorgungskammer is aware of the situation. A private security company is on duty at Maximilianpassage to ensure "increased security and user satisfaction at the property". "Due to the closure as a result of the water damage and the associated vacancy situation, the need for security services has increased further," says Burgmeier.
However, this apparently does not contribute much to "user satisfaction". "When I was little, there was the Bonner Loch here - also terrible. But now it's not much better, it's the same atmosphere," says passer-by Maja Krautwurst. The 18-year-old says of the exit to the central bus station: "It stinks, people drink alcohol, and there's blood on the walls. It’s not inviting or safe." She wishes security would be stricter.
Thomas and his colleague, security employees, also mention the drug scene when discussing vacancies: "The tunnel towards the bus station is particularly bad," says Thomas. "The homeless know when and where we are and avoid us." His colleague adds, "They leave rubbish behind. And children shouldn’t have to see someone injecting themselves."
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch; Translation: Jean Lennox)