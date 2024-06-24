Bonn Central Station’s Maximilian Passage "The tunnel leading towards the central bus station is particularly bad"

However, it's not just the vacancy that is a problem. Johanna, a catering employee, highlights increased activity from homeless people and drug addicts, attracted to the empty shops. She suggests a variety of businesses such as souvenir shops where people would spend more time. Another catering employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the presence of homeless people and drug addicts is problematic: "We have a lot of homeless people and drug addicts here. That's totally problematic." Although she understands that they need shelter, especially in winter, the behaviour of the "scene" is detrimental to business: "They sit on our chairs without being asked and drink their beer. That puts customers off." In her experience, this is directly related to the vacancies: "We are really glad that the Starbucks is open so that they no longer gather there".