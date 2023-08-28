Cycling tour through the region The University Cycling Club invites you to join the Tour d'Algebra
Bonn · The tour of the group "Radius - Radsportclub Uni Bonn" may have a mathematical name - but no one has to do maths on the legs through the region. And not only students are invited to take part, but also alumni and external participants.
The Bonn university group "Radius - Radsportclub Uni Bonn" wants to provide a little - or a little more - exercise during the lecture-free period. Although there are only eleven members, they have a lot of plans.
The team headed by chair Florian Gans is organising the sixth edition of the "Tour d'Algebra" in and around Bonn from 31 August to 3 September. That means seven legs over four days, a total of a good 250 kilometres on a bike. The routes include Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, the Siebengebirge, Siegburg and Brühl.
If you want to join in, you can register at www.radius.uni-bonn.de/events/tda up to by 29 August at the latest. There you will also find information about the legs. "We, the young ‘Radius’ group, are looking forward to enthusiastic cyclists aged up to 35. Everyone is welcome to join us: Students, alumni, externals," says Gans. The 24-year-old student of mathematics and computer science has organised the tour every year since its premiere in 2018.
The name of the tour comes from a group of mathematicians
Tour d'Algebra: This idea came from a group of mathematician friends, so the name is reminiscent of the not-quite favourite subject of many students. But it's all about cycling together. So no one needs to worry about having to solve maths problems on what is sure to be the most strenuous stage of this tour (1 September, from the Mensa Poppelsdorf to the Petersberg).
Anyone who wants to join the tour pays an entry fee of three euros "basic fee" and two euros per leg completed - there is no obligation to complete the entire tour. If possible, participants take care of their own equipment. However, it is also possible to borrow utensils such as bicycle panniers, bottle holders, mini air pumps and small tool sets for a deposit.
The organising committee arranges muesli bars, nuts, fruit and water free of charge, if the participants want them and indicate this when registering. On days with two legs, joint lunches are also planned in Ahrweiler, Siegburg, Bonn and Königswinter.
Anyone who is particularly ambitious and interested in measuring their own time should download the app "Radius Cycle" (available for smartphones with Android 7 or higher) before the start of the tour. Note that the app is not available in the app store but will be made available "internally" by the organisers after you’ve registered. "But people who just want to come along just for fun are also welcome," says Gans.
Original text: Margit Warken-Dieke
Translation: Jean Lennox