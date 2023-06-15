Open for the last time The vegan Café Loyal in Siegburg is closing.

Pastry chef Ulli Klockner excuses himself, quickly runs to the back of the bakery. "It's quite difficult for him," whispers his wife Sibylle, smiling. Café Loyal on Wilhelmstraße, popular with regulars not only for its vegan cakes and quiches, is closing. This Thursday it will be open for the last time. "We are insolvent," explains Sibylle Klockner, 64, briefly and matter-of-factly. "The income during the week is too low, at the weekend it was good - but it's just not enough." Back payments of business taxes, insurances and several other bills would have given the business, which opened five years ago opposite the bus station, the rest. "We are glad that we were still able to pay the debts of small suppliers. But now it was just too much all at once. And we can't afford to take out another loan," she explains while daughter Eileen, 25, sells tomato quiche and strawberry cake at the counter.