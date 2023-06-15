Open for the last time The vegan Café Loyal in Siegburg is closing.
Siegburg · This Thursday, the pastry shop on Wilhelmstraße in Siegburg will serve vegan quiches and cakes for the last time. Ulli Klockner's café had to file for insolvency.
Pastry chef Ulli Klockner excuses himself, quickly runs to the back of the bakery. "It's quite difficult for him," whispers his wife Sibylle, smiling. Café Loyal on Wilhelmstraße, popular with regulars not only for its vegan cakes and quiches, is closing. This Thursday it will be open for the last time. "We are insolvent," explains Sibylle Klockner, 64, briefly and matter-of-factly. "The income during the week is too low, at the weekend it was good - but it's just not enough." Back payments of business taxes, insurances and several other bills would have given the business, which opened five years ago opposite the bus station, the rest. "We are glad that we were still able to pay the debts of small suppliers. But now it was just too much all at once. And we can't afford to take out another loan," she explains while daughter Eileen, 25, sells tomato quiche and strawberry cake at the counter.
The regular customers are practically queuing up these days. "We are so sad," says a young woman. And another customer wearing a T-shirt that says "DoveWhisperer" nods and leaves the café with three large packages of cakes. "We have such great regular customers," says Sibylle Klockner. "But they couldn't save us in the end on their own." Maybe it's also the location, she speculates. "People who go to work don't look left and right."
No takeover of the concept
The actual plan was to run the café and confectionery until Ulli Klockner retired. That would have been another four years. After that, they would have liked to hand over the many vegan recipes to a successor. But unfortunately, they have not found anyone interested in taking over the business. "Getting through the Corona pandemic was hard enough."
"I am a saleswoman with heart and soul," says the 64-year-old, who has already managed the Bad Honnef branch of "Vier Jahreszeiten", among others. "I like people. I like to get into conversation with the customers. We had so many great encounters. We even had a wedding party here once." Of course she has a parting pain, she says. But the customers all smile at her, as does Eileen. "I tell myself there are worse things, and I am grateful every morning for what I have," she says. For her husband, she says, it must be harder because this café has been his dream, a matter of the heart. "I am sure he will quickly find something new in a bakery or confectionery."
Long process for citizen's income
The family applied for Citizen's Income back in May, filled out "mountains" of forms, "and new questions and forms keep coming," she says. The insolvency court will decide how to proceed with the establishment and when they can vacate the shop. Sibylle Klockner thinks the owner already has a new tenant.
At least there is a ray of hope. Daughter Eileen signed a training contract at Pflanzen Breuer on Wednesday. "At the moment my feelings are on a rollercoaster," says the 25-year-old. "On the one hand, I'm sad that the café has to close, but on the other hand I'm happy to finally be able to train as a plant consultant." Because the search for an apprenticeship two or three years ago was unsuccessful at the time. This Thursday, however, she will still be helping to sell quiche, the popular nut pastries and cakes. From Friday, the restaurant will be closed for good.
(Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin; Translation: Mareike Graepel)