The season has started The Vulkan-Express is on the move again
Brohltal · The Vulkan-Express season started again at Easter. The programme is varied, sometimes even culinary, and there is also something for visitors who want to get moving.
It's that time of year again: With the arrival of spring, the historic Vulkan Express of the Brohltalbahn started its new season between the Rhine and the Eifel. Right on time at Easter, the departure for the summer season of the historical narrow-gauge railway in the volcanic region of Laacher See began at the Brohltal railway station in Brohl-Lützing.
A leisurely journey through the region
On Sundays and public holidays, and from the end of April also on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Vulkan Express, which has a top speed of 20 kilometres per hour, is certainly the most comfortable "express" in the region. It travels once in the morning and once in the afternoon for about 90 minutes. It crosses viaducts on narrow tracks, passes through an almost 100-metre-long tunnel and climbs steeply uphill for around 400 metres to reach the Engeln terminus.
When on special weekends there is an extended timetable, even a steam locomotive that is over 115 years old is used, puffing loudly as it climbs the steep route. On the journey through the Brohl Valley, the villages in the beautiful volcanic landscape beckon. At each station, signposted hiking trails invite you to explore the region, such as the newly opened Osteifelweg (East Eifel Trail) of the Eifelverein (Eifel Association), which leads from the terminus at Engeln via Olbrück Castle to Oberzissen station and on to Bad Neuenahr or to Maria Laach.
For the way back or for further excursions, there are frequent bus services to the Laacher See, for example. Cyclists can have the Vulkan Express take care of the climb to Engel. From there it's almost all downhill, for example on a panoramic route with views as far as the Siebengebirge. The Brohltalbahn has put together tour suggestions and the exact timetables at www.vulkan-express.de.
The culinary tours are also popular: For example, the fare on 12 April includes a sumptuous lunch on the Eifel Heights. Also on the programme are tours for breakfast (6 May), exclusive evening trips to a Beer Tasting (27 May) or "Wine & Dine" (23 September).
(Original text. Hildegard Ginzler; Translation: Jean Lennox)