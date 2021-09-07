Forecast for the coming days : The weather in Bonn remains sunny and warm
Bonn Indian summer weather with lots of sun and temperatures around 25 degrees presented itself on the weekend. Also the new week started in Bonn again with a lot of sun. Will it remain so beautiful? The forecast.
Sunshine and temperatures above 25 degrees: The first weekend in September has brought summery weather to Bonn and the region. After the sunny days, it will remain bright at the beginning of the new week. On Monday, there was a lot of sunshine, only occasionally it got slightly cloudy, the German Weather Service (DWD) reported. It is a "pleasant late summer weather", said a DWD meteorologist on Monday.
The week started a little foggy. With more and more sunshine though, the temperatures in Bonn rise during the day to up to 26 degrees.
The Indian summer weather will not change for the time being: On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the forecasts, there will continue to be a lot of sun with individual clouds, the temperatures climb even a little more to the 30-degree mark/ Meteorologists expect values around 29 degrees. At night, the lows will be between twelve and 15 degrees. (Original text: ga, dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel)