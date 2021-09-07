Forecast for the coming days : The weather in Bonn remains sunny and warm

Plenty of sun and summery temperatures: The weather in Bonn continues to invite you to spend time in the countryside. Foto: Frank Homann

Bonn Indian summer weather with lots of sun and temperatures around 25 degrees presented itself on the weekend. Also the new week started in Bonn again with a lot of sun. Will it remain so beautiful? The forecast.

Sunshine and temperatures above 25 degrees: The first weekend in September has brought summery weather to Bonn and the region. After the sunny days, it will remain bright at the beginning of the new week. On Monday, there was a lot of sunshine, only occasionally it got slightly cloudy, the German Weather Service (DWD) reported. It is a "pleasant late summer weather", said a DWD meteorologist on Monday.

The week started a little foggy. With more and more sunshine though, the temperatures in Bonn rise during the day to up to 26 degrees.