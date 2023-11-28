Outlook for Bonn region The weather will remain frosty and cold with isolated snowfall
Bonn/Region · Temperatures in Bonn and the region will hover around freezing point on Tuesday. The German Weather Service warns of icy conditions. There may also be a few snowflakes.
Tuesday will continue to bring cold and unpleasant weather. After some snowfall at higher altitudes during the night, the day begins with a thick blanket of cloud. With temperatures around freezing point, the outlook remains gloomy. However, according to the German Weather Service, there should be no more rain from the early hours of the morning. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, temperatures will drop below freezing. The DWD is expecting lows of between minus one and minus four degrees.
Temperatures will become milder again on Wednesday. According to the DWD, maximum temperatures will be between one and four degrees. It will remain cloudy and there may be occasional showers of sleet. The lowest temperatures will be between minus two and one degree centigrade.
According to WetterOnline, the outlook is similar on Thursday. Many clouds will dominate the weather pattern with temperatures between three and zero degrees. The outlook for the coming days remains similar. With temperatures slightly below zero, there may also be a little snow.
Translation by Jean Lennox