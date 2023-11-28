Outlook for Bonn region The weather will remain frosty and cold with isolated snowfall

Tuesday will continue to bring cold and unpleasant weather. After some snowfall at higher altitudes during the night, the day begins with a thick blanket of cloud. With temperatures around freezing point, the outlook remains gloomy. However, according to the German Weather Service, there should be no more rain from the early hours of the morning. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, temperatures will drop below freezing. The DWD is expecting lows of between minus one and minus four degrees.