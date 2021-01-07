Weather for Bonn and the region : The week ends with snow and sunshine

Snow and sleet are forecast for the end of the week in Bonn and the region. (Archive photo) Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region It is expected to remain uncomfortable in Bonn and the region until the weekend: With temperatures down to zero, there may be sleet and even snowfall on Thursday and Friday. However, the snow will not last everywhere.

Cold and humid air masses will continue to arrive in Bonn and the region from the Mediterranean Sea, and the cloud cover will remain closed for the time being. On Friday, low pressure system Ahmet may bring snow to the entire region, in higher areas also on Thursday. At the weekend, it will remain mostly dry, with colder temperatures and sunny spells.

On Friday, low pressure area ‚Ahmet‘ will bring snow to the entire region: Karsten Brandt of the weather portal donnerwetter.de predicts that the land will be looking all white at altitudes above 150 metres. It may also snow in the city of Bonn, but the snow will most likely not last long here. Temperatures will remain between minus one and plus two degrees.

The forecast for the weekend also offers cold and some sunshine. On Saturday, it is expected to remain mostly dry, with the possibility of sporadic sleet.