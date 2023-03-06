Weather outlook for Bonn and the region : The week starts out with gray skies, rain and sleet

At the start of the week, a mix of rain and snow is expected. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region In the next few days, the weather in Bonn and the region will remain cloudy. Rain, sleet and snow are expected. Roads could become slippery.

In terms of weather, it will be very uncomfortable at the start of the week in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), the cold and wet weather of the weekend will also be with us in the first half of the week. This means that snow or sleet is expected to fall in the night to Monday with temperatures of one degree Celsius on the Rhine and frost in places at higher altitudes. Roads could be slippery.

Over the day, there may be showers in some areas, these will still be mixed with snow in the morning. Temperatures in Bonn will reach around six degrees Celsius. In the higher elevations, it could be difficult for temperatures to climb above zero degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, there should be some improvement in the weather. Then at least the precipitation is supposed to move away and skies are expected to clear up.