Newly discovered : The "Well Kitchen" wants guests to feel fine

Well is short for wellness: owner Andreas Gerwing (right) and operations manager Jakob Harney want their guests to feel good. Foto: Horst Müller

Poppelsdorf Andreas Gerwing, manager of "Schwerelos" in Beuel, has opened the "Well Kitchen" on Poppelsdorf's gastronomy mile. “Well” in this case means that customers should have an all around good feeling when they visit.

Andreas Gerwing has been running “Schwerelos”, a combination of restaurant, event location and catering, on Pützchens Chaussee in east Beuel since 2015. He has now opened “Well Kitchen” in Poppelsdorf.

In the former Mexican restaurant Cancun Story on Poppelsdorf's gastronomy mile (diagonally across from the Botanical Garden), Gerwing opened “Well Kitchen” after six months of core renovation, remodeling and furnishing; Jakob Harney serves as operations manager. "Well is short for wellness; we want all our guests to feel good," says owner Gerwing, explaining the concept. "We combine the freshest ingredients and clever recipes with a desire to be good hosts.”

There's room for about 100 diners on two floors. On the first floor, gray velvet-upholstered armchairs, solid wood tables, benches with brown leather upholstery and a half-height, wooden, petrol-colored wall paneling create a cozy ambience. A counter of sorts was set up along one window front with nine bar stools and a wooden crate look, including power outlets and wireless charging - a place to study and work while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea and a snack.

Upstairs there is a brightly colored, slightly psychedelic wallpaper, green and orange velvet upholstered armchairs, solid wood tables and black wooden chairs. Both floors feature original tile flooring in a pressboard look. Starting in the spring, at least 40 more seats will be added on the front patio.

The menu operates on a modular principle with a wide range of add-ons. For example, there is a choice of five different vegan-based wok dishes, such as "Tokyo Rush" (with pak choi, peppers, onions, broccoli, bean sprouts and teriyaki sauce) for 8.90 euros. This can then be supplemented with salmon fillet (4.90 euros), chicken breast strips (3.40 euros) or even falafel sticks (2.80 euros).

The menu continues with five bowls such as the Chipotle Burrito Bowl (including Beyond Hack, fried kidney beans, tortilla chips, guacamole and jasmine rice) for 11.90 euros - possible add-ons would be tofu (3.20 euros) or beef strips (4.90 euros). The menu also includes burger and pinsa options, and a lunch menu is offered on weekdays.

Peters Kölsch (0.2l for 2.40 euros) is on tap, while Störtebeker's eight beer variations are by the bottle, such as Pils (0.33l for 2.80 euros) or Bernsteinweizen (0.5l for 3.80 euros). There is a choice of eight open wines (0.2l) from 6.40 euros, for example Cabernet Sauvignon from Paladin (Veneto) for 7.80 euros, and five bottled wines from 28 euros, for example Tempranillo from La Pasola (Rioja) for 28 euros.

Info: Well Kitchen, Clemens-August-Str. 2-4, 53115 Bonn-Poppelsdorf, www.well-kitchen.de, tel. (0228) 92 29 41 14. Open Mon-Thu 11:30 am - 11 pm, Fri 11:30 am - midnight, Sat 5 pm - midnight, Sun 5 pm - 11 pm, open every day.