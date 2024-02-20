Flea markets and indoor rummage sales There are these flea markets and rummage halls in Bonn

Once a month, always on Sundays, flea market fans can find new and second-hand goods and bric-a-brac at the market in Duisdorf. The Hellweg DIY store car park provides visitors and exhibitors with plenty of space. The multi-storey car park can also be used, which can be an advantage in bad weather. The 2024 season opens on Easter Sunday, 31 March. As last year, there will also be a flea market on Easter Monday, 1 April.