Flea markets and indoor rummage sales There are these flea markets and rummage halls in Bonn

Bonn · Flea markets attract a lot of people on sunny weekends, and there are plenty of them in Bonn. There are also indoor places where you can browse and find a bargain. Here's an overview.
Whether you're buying or selling, Bonn is a great town for flea market enthusiasts. There are plenty of flea markets, jumble sales and antique sales to be found here.
Rheinauen flea market in Bonn
Probably the best-known flea market in Bonn, the Rheinauen flea market returned to normality in late summer 2021 after a long Covid-induced break. This year there's even more opportunities for visitors to browse the many stalls: as well as on every third Saturday in the month from April to October, there are two additional dates - 25 May and 24 August.
Where: Bonn Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, 53113 Bonn
Planned dates: every third Saturday of the month from April to October.
Further information on the market can be found on the website of the city of Bonn and on the organiser's website.
Bric-a-brac and antiques in the Trödelfabrik
Rare, interesting and antique items can be found at the Antik- und Trödelfabrik Bonn. Ten employees sell unique items in the old factory building every Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.
Where: Antik- und Trödelfabrik Bonn, Siemensstraße 25, 53121 Bonn
When: Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm
Biskuithalle Dransdorf - Bonn's traditional flea market centre
For more than 30 years, there has been a regular flea market in the car park of the former Biskuithalle in Bonn. It now takes place every Saturday between 8 am and 2 pm.
Where: Car park at the former Biskuithalle, Siemensstraße 26, 53121 Bonn
When: Every Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm
Further information at lampert-maerkte.de
Rhein-Antik-, Kunst- und Designmarkt
A number of dates for the Rhine Antiques, Art & Design Market in and around Bonn have already been finalised for the coming season, five of them in Bonn itself. The market will also be held in Königswinter, Bad Honnef, Siegburg, Troisdorf and Meckenheim. The next one is on 7 April at Friedensplatz in Bonn.
All current dates and further information can be found at www.rhein-antik.de or by calling 02638 2359060
Flea market at Hellweg in Duisdorf
Once a month, always on Sundays, flea market fans can find new and second-hand goods and bric-a-brac at the market in Duisdorf. The Hellweg DIY store car park provides visitors and exhibitors with plenty of space. The multi-storey car park can also be used, which can be an advantage in bad weather. The 2024 season opens on Easter Sunday, 31 March. As last year, there will also be a flea market on Easter Monday, 1 April.
Where: car park of the Hellweg DIY store in Duisdorf, Rochusstr. 334, 53123 Bonn
Further information at www.geide-maerkte.de
Antique and flea market Bad Godesberg
Throughout the year, antique and flea markets are held in the centre of Godesberg. Apart from genuine artisan crafts, no new goods may be sold here. Instead, enthusiasts can find antique furniture, porcelain, books or clothing.
Where: Am Fronhof, Michaelshof, Theaterplatz, 53177 Bonn
When: 3 March, 7 April, 5 May, 2 June, 7 July, 4 August, 1 September, 6 October, 3 November
Bad Godesberg flea market at Hit-Markt
At irregular intervals, a flea market is also held in Bad Godesberg in the car park of the Hit-Markt. Only used or second-hand goods may be offered here, except for handicraft items, which may also be new.
Where: Drachenburgstraße 14, 53179 Bonn
When: 25 February, 01 May, 09 June, 27 October, 03 November, 29 December
Info: www.geide-maerkte.de
Flea market and jumble sale in Tannenbusch
Once a month, flea market fans can find second-hand goods and jumble of all kinds as well as new goods at low prices in the car park of the Tannenbusch shopping centre. The flea market is always on Sunday, with the next one scheduled for 25 February.
Where: Tannenbusch Center car park, Oppelner Straße 128, 53119 Bonn
When: 25 February, 24 March, 28 April, 26 May, 23 June, 28 July, 25 August, 22 September, 20 October, 10 November, 22 December
Info: lampert-maerkte.de
Girls' flea market at the Brückenforum in Bonn
From girls for girls: that's the motto of the girls' flea market at the Brückenforum. There is something for every taste at 160 tables: Bonn girls sell treasures from their wardrobes.
Where: Brückenforum in Beuel, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn
When: 18 February, 10 March, 7 April, in each case from 3 to 7 pm
Info: Admission: 4 euros, from 5 p.m. 2 euros
Booking at www.maedelsflohmarkt.de
Used bikes at the Caritas Bike House
If you’re looking for a second-hand bike, drop by the Caritas Bike House. In addition to used bikes and spare parts, the centre also offers a repair service. If you have an old bike that you no longer need, you can donate it to them and if it’s broken, they will fix it in their workshop.
Where: Bike-House, Mackestraße 36, 53119 Bonn
When: October to March: Monday to Thursday 1pm to 5pm, Friday 10am to 2pm, April to September: Monday to Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 2pm
Further information at www.bike-house-bonn.de
