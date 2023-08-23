Meteorologist Sven Plöger "There is a tsunami coming, but people don't see it"
Sankt Augustin · On 24 August, meteorologist Sven Plöger is back in his old home: at Haus Menden, he will explain climate change in an entertaining way. In the GA interview he talks about the climatic peculiarities of the Rhein-Sieg district.
Sven Plöger went to primary school in Menden, a district of Sankt Augustin. On Thursday, 24 August, Sven Plöger, now a well known and respected meteorologist, will return to his old home: from 7 p.m., he will explain climate change in an entertaining way in Haus Menden with his programme „Wrap up, it's getting hot“. Ines Bresler spoke with him in advance.
You grew up in Sankt Augustin and went to primary school in Menden. Does that make Thursday's event different from others?
Sven Plöger: I have a lot of appointments, but when I'm in my former homeland, where people I know from the past will attend, it's a special pleasure. I'm back in Sankt Augustin often because my parents and parents-in-law, friends and acquaintances live there. I lived there for over 20 years and have close ties to the city.
What are the special climatic features there and in the Rhein-Sieg district?
Plöger: The Rhein-Sieg district has very different areas. Basically, the climate in western Germany is characterised by maritime influence. That means it is often very oppressive. If we now imagine that climate change will add a few degrees Celsius to this sultry heat, it will be a problem. Especially in the city centres, where many elderly people live, because there are many senior citizens' centres there. Especially in the city centres, there are many asphalt surfaces and walls that radiate heat at night. That is why there is no cooling. What we need is green and blue in the cities - plants and watercourses to create evaporative cooling.
The last few weeks have been very rainy. What does that mean for the public perception of the climate crisis?
Plöger: If the changeable weather lasts for a few days, it is not contrary to climate change. Most people have now understood that things have changed in principle, because climate change is becoming tangible. I know from the people in the Rhine-Sieg district that they are very smart. They also see the incredible heat in the Mediterranean, the fires in Rhodes and Hawaii, and the half a billion Euro of flood damage in Slovenia. All over the world there are massive climatic changes right now.
What role do the oceans play in climate change?
Plöger: If we want to know something about the climate, we have to look at the oceans. The Mediterranean Sea, for example, was two to six degrees too warm in July; that's what we call maritime fire. Corals and other creatures in the sea can no longer cope with this. In particular, there is a disruptive change happening right now in the temperatures in the North Atlantic. In my lecture, I also talk about its surface temperatures of the surface layer. If we were in a Roland Emmerich movie, a scientist would look at this graph, run to the president with it and say, "We need to act now!" People are not necessarily aware of what is taking place. That's what I try to make clear in my lectures. I see that there's a tsunami coming, but most people don't see it.
According to the Social Sustainability Barometer, the number of people who are sceptical about the energy and transport transition is increasing. How can you get these people on board?
Plöger: We don't want to have a climate problem, but we don't want to give up our prosperity either. That's why we basically need a global transformation of sustainability. We need framework conditions at the most diverse levels. Those who burden the environment must not become richer than those who protect it. At the moment it is the other way round. We have to also ask ourselves: What can be done at the municipal level? How can climate-friendly behaviour be rewarded so that people get something out of protecting the climate? Climate protection competitions could certainly also be an incentive.
Hydrogen is seen by many as the energy carrier of the future, for example for heating or as a drive for vehicles. How do you assess its potential?
Plöger: Hydrogen is an interesting gas and environmentally friendly as a fuel if it is produced green. However, it is the lightest material; that poses challenges for transport: If a leak in a pipeline were however tiny, hydrogen would leak out on a large scale. We also have to consider where we want to get green hydrogen from. Importing it from southern European countries that have more sun for electricity production is not an option. These countries need it themselves. Green hydrogen from Namibia is associated with high transport costs and is not quite as sustainable if the means of transport are fossil-fuelled. Of course, efficiency also plays a role: running small cars on hydrogen is nonsense. The efficiency is lower by a factor of three to five than if I run the car directly on electricity, because the hydrogen first has to be produced by electrolysis. But its use could be interesting in shipping, as well as for short-haul flights.
What do you wish for the future of society?
Plöger: What I would wish for is that we understand our situation. And that the people who tell their children and grandchildren: "You should have it better than me one day" also behave accordingly. Society should understand that it cannot make progress through ignorance. There are opportunities to improve things. But you also have to do what you say. In the end, the following applies: This planet does not need us, we need it.
Original text: Ines Bresler; Translation: Mareike Graepel