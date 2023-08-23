Meteorologist Sven Plöger "There is a tsunami coming, but people don't see it"

Plöger: Hydrogen is an interesting gas and environmentally friendly as a fuel if it is produced green. However, it is the lightest material; that poses challenges for transport: If a leak in a pipeline were however tiny, hydrogen would leak out on a large scale. We also have to consider where we want to get green hydrogen from. Importing it from southern European countries that have more sun for electricity production is not an option. These countries need it themselves. Green hydrogen from Namibia is associated with high transport costs and is not quite as sustainable if the means of transport are fossil-fuelled. Of course, efficiency also plays a role: running small cars on hydrogen is nonsense. The efficiency is lower by a factor of three to five than if I run the car directly on electricity, because the hydrogen first has to be produced by electrolysis. But its use could be interesting in shipping, as well as for short-haul flights.