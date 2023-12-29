Cafés with breakfast These 11 places in Bonn are the perfect place for brunch
Bonn/Region · Too late for breakfast, too early for lunch - the ideal solution: brunch. These restaurants in Bonn offer the popular mix of breakfast and lunch as the ideal start to a Sunday.
We all know the feeling of wanting to sleep in at the weekend and have a big breakfast when we get up. Ideally, this will include fresh bread rolls and scrambled eggs, and maybe other hearty dishes. These restaurants in and around Bonn offer an extensive (Sunday) brunch with something for every taste.
Café Spitz
Breakfast, lunch, cakes, cocktails - for more than 20 years, Café Spitz has been serving food and drinks in a prime location opposite the Stadthaus right in the middle of Bonn. There's an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet every Sunday and public holiday. For 12.50 euros per person, you can order as many rolls, yoghurt, scrambled eggs, sausages and other dishes as you like. Drinks are excluded from all-you-can-eat offer.
- Address: Sterntorbrücke 10, 53111 Bonn
- Brunch times: Sundays and public holidays, 9 am to 3 pm
- Phone: 0228 697430
- Email: kontakt@spitz-bonn.de
Kameha Grand Bonn
Located directly on the Rhine, the Kameha Grand Hotel offers a diverse brunch that leaves nothing to be desired. Every Sunday the restaurant offers a selection of regional products. In addition to different kinds of fruit, soups, fish and meat, there are also various desserts and special highlights such as live cooking stations or oysters. After a champagne reception at 12 noon, the buffet opens at 12.30 pm. Even if you are not a hotel guest, you can enjoy the culinary buffet. The brunch costs 64 euros per person.
The price includes the brunch buffet, a welcome cava, tea, coffee specialities, water and juices
- Address: Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn
- Brunch times: Sundays, 12 to 3 pm
- Tel.: 0228 43345000
- Mail: ludwigs.fruehstueck@kamehagrand.com
Café Lieblich
Café Lieblich is in Bonn's Südstadt district. You can enjoy the cosy atmosphere there with home-made cakes. Brunch is also served on Saturdays. Reservations can be made by telephone.
- Address: Bonner Talweg 115, 53113 Bonn
- Brunch times: Saturday: 10 am to 1 pm
- Tel.: 0228 54889578
Café Von und Zu
Home-made spreads, stone-baked pizzas, omelettes, fruit quark, muesli and much more are on offer at Café Von und Zu in Bonn's Südstadt district. The brunch promises to be more than just a "breakfast with the usual cheap cold cuts". The price per person is 19.80 euros. The café operators have one request: "Due to the high demand, we would like to ask you to reserve a table for the brunch as early as possible."
- Address: Bonner Talweg 77, 53113 Bonn
- Brunch times: Sundays and public holidays 10.30 am to 2 pm
- Phone: 0228 41076767
- Email: info@vonundzu-bonn.de
Café Sahneweiß
Café Sahneweiß is located in the premises of a former patisserie, and it delights guests with its special charm. Breakfast tastes great in the high, bright rooms. How about an omelette - classic or in different variations? Freshly baked brioche with jam is particularly good for anyone with a sweet tooth. And a large pot of coffee, fresh fruit juice or a smooth tea is a must. Vegetarian and vegan guests are particularly welcome here, as the menu promises a wide range of options for them.
- Specialities: Large vegetarian and vegan selection.
- Address: Kaiserstraße 1D, 53113 Bonn
- Opening hours: Daily 10 am to 7 pm; closed on Mondays
- Phone: 0228 96692241
- E-mail: sahneweiss@gmx.de
Bonn Marriott Hotel
The Bonn Marriott Hotel offers the Marriott Sunday brunch on the 17th floor of the hotel every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 pm. No matter what the occasion, you can enjoy the view of the Rhine and Siebengebirge hills while savouring a variety of delicacies. In good weather, the terrace even boasts a view of Cologne Cathedral. The price of 59 euros per person includes the brunch buffet, coffee specialities, water, fruit juice and a welcome sparkling wine.
- Address: Platz der Vereinten Nationen 4, 53113 Bonn
- Brunch times: Sundays, 12.00 to 15.00 hrs
- Phone: 0228 280500
- Mail: info@wccbhotel.com
Bahnhöfchen in Beuel
The listed station building of the former Brölbahn railway was extensively renovated and refurbished in 2021 under the new tenant. On Sundays and public holidays, you can enjoy the "Bahnhöfchen Style" table buffet, but you’ll need to book in advance. The large selection of breakfast options includes grilled vegetables, various cheeses, yoghurt with muesli, bread rolls and croissants. The buffet costs 17.90 euros per person for two or more persons and is also available as a vegetarian option.
- Address: Rheinaustraße 16, 53225 Bonn
- Brunch times: Sundays and public holidays from 9 am to 12 pm
- Tel.: 0228/92982102
- Mail: info@bahnhoefchen.de
La vie est bonngout
The buffet at "La vie est bonngout" offers a variety of savoury and sweet dishes. The menu includes salads and egg specialities as well as sweet desserts. There are fresh rolls, croissants and bread, as well as cheese cold cuts. Guests aged twelve and over pay 19.90 euros per person, children aged between five and eleven pay 1.50 euros per year of age and children up to four years of age accompany their parents free of charge. Drinks are not included in the price.
- Address: Remigiusplatz 2-4, 53111 Bonn
- Brunch times: Sundays and public holidays from 9.30 am to 12 noon
- Phone: 0228 658988
- Mail: info@bonngout.com
Café Frida
With 28 seats and the café dachshund Rakete, Café Frida resembles a large living room. Breakfast is served "even for the late bird", as it says on the website. The homemade pan-fried breads, which are served sweet or savoury with toppings, are particularly popular. There is a particularly wide range of vegan options here.
- Special features: The two café dogs run freely through the café
- Address: Bornheimer Straße 57, 53119 Bonn
- Brunch times: Thursday to Sunday 10 am to 3 pm
- Tel.: 0228 52264514
- Mail: cafefrida@online.de
Rheinhotel Dreesen
On Sundays, you can enjoy brunch in the salon of the Rheinhotel Dreesen with a panoramic view of the Rhine. The hotel restaurant promises the combination of three worlds: Breakfast, lunch and coffee. Afterwards, you can enjoy a drink in the beer garden in fine weather. On festive days such as Easter or Christmas, the hotel also offers a special festive brunch. Please make a reservation by telephone. The price is 48 euros per person for adults and 22.50 euros per person for children aged between six and twelve. The brunch should be booked well in advance.
- Address: Rheinstraße 45-49, 53179 Bonn
- Brunch times: Sunday and public holidays: 12.30 to 15.00
- Phone: 0228 82020
- Mail: info@rheinhoteldreesen.de
Gasthaus Waldau
Surrounded by nature, the Gasthau Waldau serves a varied brunch buffet every Sunday. Oven-fresh bread, jam, omelettes, sausages, salmon, a seasonal hot dish and a large selection of sweet dishes such as pancakes, porridge or waffles are available. The price is 29.90 euros per person including coffee.
- Special features: Children between the ages of four and twelve pay 2.40 euros per year of age.
- Address: An der Waldau 50
- Opening hours: Sundays from 10 am to 2.30 pm
- Tel.: 0228 20727000
- E-mail: info@waldau-restaurant.de
This is a random list from Bonn and the surrounding region, which makes no claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the sales outlets have been selected subjectively. Is something missing? Email us at online@ga.de.
(Original text: ga; Translation: Jean Lennox)