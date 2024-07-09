No more ICE stop Siegburg/Bonn These alternatives are available for rail travellers between Cologne and Frankfurt
Bonn · The high-speed ICE line on the right bank of the Rhine between Cologne and Frankfurt will be closed for four weeks during the summer holidays. As a result, trains will not stop at the Siegburg/Bonn. Discover the diversions and alternatives.
Around 120 ICEs travel daily on the 180-kilometre high-speed line between Cologne and Frankfurt. This will soon stop for a few weeks. Deutsche Bahn (DB) is closing the line due to construction work. But there are diversions and alternative routes. Here are the most important questions and answers.
When and for how long will the Cologne-Frankfurt ICE line be closed?
From 16 July to 12 August, DB is renewing around 70 kilometres of track and 13 points along the high-speed line. "This is regular maintenance work that is necessary after certain periods of time on the line in order to continue to ensure reliable traffic," says a spokesperson for the railway. "DB is always doing a lot of work that passengers don't necessarily notice - at night, for example. However, it is sometimes necessary to close the line in order to use specialised machinery - as in the current case." DB estimates that the work will cost 50 million euros. Alongside the work on the high-speed line, there will be construction work at Frankfurt Airport's long-distance railway station.
ICE route Cologne-Frankfurt: Which trains are affected?
- There will be restrictions on a total of eight long-distance routes over the next four weeks. Passengers will still be able to travel on ICE trains between Cologne and Frankfurt, but journey times will be extended by between 40 and 90 minutes and the stations in Siegburg, Montabaur and Limburg Süd will only be accessible by rail replacement services (IC bus). The following connections will be affected:
- ICE route Hamburg - Passau: The ICE coming from Hamburg ends in Cologne, the ICE coming from Passau will end in Frankfurt. The stops between Cologne and Frankfurt will be discontinued. This affects the stops in Bonn, Koblenz, Mainz and Frankfurt Airport.
- ICE route Dortmund - Vienna: The ICE coming from Vienna will no longer go to Dortmund, but end in Frankfurt. The stops in Dortmund, Bochum, Essen, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Bonn, Koblenz, Mainz and Frankfurt Airport will be dropped.
- ICE route Hamburg - Munich and Hamburg - Basel: Both ICE lines normally run on the right bank of the Rhine via Wiesbaden. Due to the construction work, however, the stop in Wiesbaden will be omitted. Instead, both ICE lines will be rerouted on the left bank of the Rhine between Cologne and Mannheim. The trains on these connections will therefore also stop in Bonn, Koblenz and Mainz. According to DB, the diversion will extend the journey time by around 40 minutes.
- ICE route Dortmund - Munich: Trains on this line will also be diverted on the left bank of the Rhine between Cologne and Frankfurt. This will make the journey around 90 minutes longer. There will be no additional stops for example in Bonn or Koblenz. There will also be no stop at Frankfurt Airport until 29 July.
- ICE route Dortmund/Cologne - Frankfurt: Trains on this line will be cancelled completely. Instead there will be a replacement service with so-called IC buses between Cologne and Frankfurt Airport. These will stop at Siegburg, Montabaur and Limburg Süd stations. As there will also be construction work at Frankfurt Airport station, the replacement buses will also travel one stop further to Frankfurt Central Station until 29 July.
- ICE route Amsterdam - Frankfurt and Brussels - Frankfurt: Trains on these lines will only run on the sections between Amsterdam and Cologne and between Brussels and Cologne. The stops in Siegburg, Frankfurt Airport and Frankfurt Central Station will be cancelled. Individual trains will be diverted to Frankfurt on the left bank of the Rhine, but there will be no additional stops and the journey will take around 60 minutes longer. Until 29 July there will also be no stops at Frankfurt Airport on these routes.
Cancellations and delays
What rights do passengers have?
As with all DB connections, passengers are entitled to a refund of the ticket price according to the extent of the train delay or cancellation. In the event of a delay of 60 minutes at the destination station, passengers can be reimbursed 25 per cent of their ticket price. For a delay of two hours, the refund is 50 per cent. Passengers who do not even start their journey due to a delay or train cancellation can receive a full refund of the ticket price. Compensation can be applied for in the DB Navigator app, at bahn.de or by post to DB Dialog GmbH, Servicecenter Fahrgastrechte, 60647 Frankfurt am Main.
Will there be an additional ICE stop in Bonn?
Not really. The ICEs on the Hamburg - Munich and Hamburg - Basel lines will stop at Bonn Central Station. But instead, the stops of the ICE lines Hamburg - Passau and Dortmund - Vienna will be cancelled in Bonn. All other trains that are rerouted on the left bank of the Rhine will pass through Bonn without stopping.
How can travellers reach Frankfurt Airport?
In the peak travel season, many holidaymakers from the surrounding region want to fly from Frankfurt to go on holiday. This may not be easy over the next few weeks, not only because the high-speed ICE line on the right bank of the Rhine is closed, but also because construction work is taking place at Frankfurt Airport's long-distance train station until 29 July. The long-distance train station will be completely closed to long-distance trains until 29 July. Travellers can still reach the airport by regional and suburban trains. They will have to change trains either in Mainz or at Frankfurt Central Station.
Are long-distance buses an alternative?
If you would like to travel by bus instead of train, you can take a long-distance bus to Frankfurt. With Flixbus, for example, the journey from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Frankfurt Central Station takes between two and just under three hours, depending on the departure time. Tickets cost from 12.98 euros. There is also a Flixbus connection from Bonn. The long-distance bus stops at Bonn UN Campus and takes two hours and 20 minutes to Frankfurt Central Station. The cheapest ticket costs 12.48 euros. There is also a connection from the long-distance bus provider Regio Jet. With Regio Jet, a trip from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Frankfurt's long-distance bus station takes just under three hours and tickets start at just 8.90 euros.
What about travelling by car?
Travellers can of course also use their own car as an alternative. The ADAC calculates a journey time of around two hours for the approximately 160 kilometre route via the A3 motorway between Siegburg and Frankfurt. From Bonn via Sankt Augustin or Königswinter, the journey takes around ten to twenty minutes longer. If you don't want to drive your own car, you can also look for a carpool. For example, these can be booked via the BlaBlaCar app.
Original text: Elena Eggert
Translation: Jean Lennox