No more ICE stop Siegburg/Bonn These alternatives are available for rail travellers between Cologne and Frankfurt

From 16 July to 12 August, DB is renewing around 70 kilometres of track and 13 points along the high-speed line. "This is regular maintenance work that is necessary after certain periods of time on the line in order to continue to ensure reliable traffic," says a spokesperson for the railway. "DB is always doing a lot of work that passengers don't necessarily notice - at night, for example. However, it is sometimes necessary to close the line in order to use specialised machinery - as in the current case." DB estimates that the work will cost 50 million euros. Alongside the work on the high-speed line, there will be construction work at Frankfurt Airport's long-distance railway station.