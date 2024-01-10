Train chaos again from Wednesday These alternatives will get you to Bonn despite the strike action

Like the Flixtrains, the Flixbuses will also be in operation on the strike days. There are starting points in Bonn, Cologne and Siegburg. The company has noticed a "significant increase in demand" and recommends booking quickly. On the most popular routes, however, Flixbux will deploy additional buses and increase the number of single-deckers to double-deckers in order to offer more seats per journey, says a spokeswoman. Several buses will be offered daily, but travellers will need to bring time for the journeys: From Bonn UN Campus to Berlin, for example, the Flixbus journey on Wednesday takes at least ten hours (for just under 60 Euro), to Munich it takes between eight and nine hours (50 to 60 Euro). The popular Cologne-Frankfurt route, on the other hand, only takes two and a half hours and is cheaper at 35 Euro. However, some connections are already fully booked or only a few seats are still available.