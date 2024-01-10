Train chaos again from Wednesday These alternatives will get you to Bonn despite the strike action
Bonn · From Wednesday morning until Friday evening, the GDL intends to go on strike again. Many trains will be cancelled or delayed. For travellers from Bonn and the region, however, there is a plan B or two.
Travellers will once again have to prepare for major train chaos: From Wednesday at 2 a.m. until Friday evening at 6 p.m., the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) will be on strike throughout Germany. Long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services operated by Deutsche Bahn will either be cancelled or only run with long delays. Deutsche Bahn recommends postponing planned journeys until before or after the strike. However, some people will probably have to rely on travelling to their destination between Wednesday and Friday. They will of course be particularly annoyed - but there are a number of alternatives to travelling by train.
Other train providers
Some of DB's competitors are not taking part in the strike. National Express, which operates the RB 48 (Bonn-Cologne-Wuppertal), RE 1 (Aachen-Cologne-Düsseldorf), RE 5 (Cologne-Bonn-Koblenz) and RE 6 (Cologne-Cologne/Bonn Airport) lines, among others, announced that it would not be taking part in the strike. However, it expects high capacity utilisation. Employees of the infrastructure operator DB Netz could also go on strike. If signal boxes remain unmanned as a result, National Express would also be affected. You can find out which regional and suburban trains are running in NRW and which are not at www.zuginfo.nrw. Due to work on a new electronic signal box, the RB 48 and RE 5 lines are currently not travelling to Bonn Central Station, among other places.
The Flixtrain can be considered as an alternative for longer distances. There are several connections from Cologne: for example to Aachen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Berlin. The direct connection from Cologne to Berlin, for example, is offered twice on Wednesdays, takes five and a half hours and costs around 100 Euro.
Flixbus
Like the Flixtrains, the Flixbuses will also be in operation on the strike days. There are starting points in Bonn, Cologne and Siegburg. The company has noticed a "significant increase in demand" and recommends booking quickly. On the most popular routes, however, Flixbux will deploy additional buses and increase the number of single-deckers to double-deckers in order to offer more seats per journey, says a spokeswoman. Several buses will be offered daily, but travellers will need to bring time for the journeys: From Bonn UN Campus to Berlin, for example, the Flixbus journey on Wednesday takes at least ten hours (for just under 60 Euro), to Munich it takes between eight and nine hours (50 to 60 Euro). The popular Cologne-Frankfurt route, on the other hand, only takes two and a half hours and is cheaper at 35 Euro. However, some connections are already fully booked or only a few seats are still available.
Aeroplane
There are daily flights from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. From Wednesday to Friday, there are three flights a day to Berlin and one aircraft a day to Hamburg. There will be eight flights to Munich on Wednesday and Thursday and seven on Friday. "Since the GDL strike announcement, we have noticed a significant increase in demand on our domestic German routes, but we still have free capacity on our flights," says a Eurowings spokeswoman. The company flies to all three German cities.
If required and available, aircraft could also be swapped in order to offer more seats on certain routes. "Our team is also looking into offering additional flights if demand remains high." However, flights are not among the cheapest alternatives: a flight from Cologne/Bonn to Berlin with Eurowings, for example, costs between 150 and 350 Euro. Lufthansa only flies to Munich, where a ticket costs between 320 and 480 Euro.
Car hire
The major car hire providers Sixt and Europcar also have cars in the Rhineland. Customers can pick up and return Sixt cars at the stations in Bornheim, Bad Godesberg, Euskirchen and at Cologne/Bonn Airport. The company is observing increased demand, says a spokesperson, but the availability of hire cars is very dynamic during rail strikes. Early booking is therefore advisable.
Europcar also speaks of increased demand, especially at city stations. However, as many customers are rescheduling, the company is also expecting cancellations. "We still have good availability throughout Germany," says Tobias Zisik, Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Germany. In Germany, Europcar cars are available in Bonn-Nord, Bad Godesberg, Bad Honnef and Sankt Augustin. If Europcar cars are no longer available in the cities, Zisik recommends the airport station. On strike days, the number of car hire options can also be increased.
Car sharing
The car sharing provider Cambio offers 640 vehicles in Cologne, 130 in Bonn, 14 in Siegburg and five in Sankt Augustin. As with previous rail strikes, bookings are also increasing this time, says a spokeswoman for Cambio Rheinland. At the same time, companies are increasingly working from home on strike days: "This means that individual vehicles are often still available at short notice.“
Original text: Nina Bärschneider
Translation: Mareike Graepel