From Barbie to Aperol These are the costume trends for carnival this year
Bonn/Cologne · Should I recycle my old carnival outfit or creatively come up with something new? The costume question arises every season. Two tailors from Cologne and Bonn talk about their work and this year's costume trends.
If you want to join in the carnival battle cry "Alaaf ihr Jecke" (Cheers, you revellers) you’ll need a suitable costume. There are lots of ideas for creating your own on Pinterest, Instagram and Tiktok, and if they are to be believed, it takes only seconds to create a perfect crown or beautiful skirt. But there are people around who have their carnival costume made to measure. These costumes are then not changed every year but worn anew every time carnival comes around. Because having a costume made to measure can be costly. It is not unusual for customers to pay several hundred euros. Two costume tailors from Cologne and Bonn, who cater to the wishes of their customers, report.
Wiebke Tirrel has been making all kinds of bespoke costumes in her specialist tailoring shop "Karnevalesque" in Cologne-Ehrenfeld since 2016. The trained fashion designer is a big carnival fan herself and has a collection of costumes at home that won't fit into one wardrobe. "I did my training as a tailor in a company that specialised in costumes," she says. She has always loved costumes and dressing up. There are lots of photos on the walls of her shop. They show Tirrel as the typical carnival dancer, or Mariechen, but also in a wide variety of costumes.
Tirrel caught the carnival bug from her aunt, who was also a dressmaker. She remembers calling for "Kamelle" (carnival sweets) dressed as a traditional “Lappenclown” (a clown costume made of strips of fabric) as a child. "I wear my grandma's rag clown costume and I really like it. We make new ones every year and customers in Cologne love them," says Tirrel about the traditional Cologne outfit. The Cologne native caters for many dance groups and makes costume jackets or new costumes for show groups. "It's great to see the costumes we've designed on stage at the show evening," she says. "I can see that the ideas I had when designing them work." That's why it's carnival all year round in her tailoring workshop. "We're already starting to plan for the next session. Costumes for the 2023/2024 session are actually all done," she says. But a few stragglers are still coming in.
Customised costumes
As well as making costumes for carnival clubs, Tirrel also tailors costumes to measure for private individuals. In the Ehrenfeld tailor's shop, there is a figure wearing a dark denim jacket that is a cross between a typical "Funken" uniform and a rocker. Rivets and lettering adorn the jacket. "It's for a photographer who travels a lot to events and wanted a costume with recognition value," she says. She herself has a punky past, and she particularly enjoyed making the costume.
What you have to bear in mind with customised and tailored costumes, of course, is the price that customers will pay. At Karnevalesque, people have a budget especially for their costume; the photographer's jacket will be in the four-figure range. "We put a lot of work, effort and time into our costumes," says Tirrel. Everything that leaves the premises at Karnevalesque is handcrafted and unique.
Tirrel and her apprentice Henrike Schmit made a Mettbrötchen (minced meat roll) costume for 11.11.2023. The minced meat is made of construction foam and sprayed on, the bun is made of polystyrene. "I enjoy creating a seemingly impossible costume from scratch," says Tirrel. "It's always great when customers give us free rein and we can do whatever we want."
Costume trends in the 2023/2024 session
"Rut un Wiess" (dialect for red and white), pirates or the traditional "Lappenclown" - some costumes stay in vogue for a lifetime. But every carnival season also brings its own personal touch and on-trend costumes. Last year, revellers celebrated in the name of love and dressed up as Cupid. Film and series characters were also in demand, with Wednesday Addams from the series Wednesday leading the way. One cinema highlight is also particularly inspiring this year: Barbie. Dressed in hot pink and rose, a Barbie costume is quickly created.
The trendy and cult drink of the summer is also a trendy costume this session. Dressed in bright orange colours with a slice of orange, many revellers dress up as Aperol. "I've seen that a lot this year," says Tirrel, and trainee Henrike Schmitz agrees. "Peacocks are also back in fashion, they were around a few years ago," says the Cologne native. She also observes vintage circus costumes. Weightlifters, tightrope walkers and circus directors from a bygone century honour the Cologne tradition.
As long as it's colourful
The dressmaker at LuPe Kunterbunt, Heike Stockhausen from Bonn, has also noticed the aperitif trend. She is regularly asked for such a costume. "I also have an orange fabric with oranges on it. It was turned straight into an Aperol costume," she says. The seamstress has been sewing all kinds of "Rut un Wiess" combinations for as long as she can remember. "Colourful trousers and rag clowns are still in fashion," she says. Away from the trends, Stockhausen is a fan of the Praline costume. Whether as Ferrero Küsschen, Ferrero Rocher or Mon Cherie.
Unlike Wiebke Tirrel, Stockhausen does not have a large costume collection. "I give away or sell a lot. I sew my own costumes the night before," she says. She specialises in costumes because she likes to celebrate carnival herself and her roots are in the Rhineland. What's more: "The customers are the best. Carnival revellers are always in a good mood and lots of fun. Sometimes they even have a Kölsch with them," she says. Stockhausen likes things to be colourful, creative and unusual. Her showroom in Duisdorf is decorated with a toadstool or a noodle-themed jacket. She particularly enjoys making jester caps. "I only need the head circumference. I can let off steam with the rest," says the bespoke tailor.
Just like Tirrel, Stockhausen loves seeing the costumes she makes on stage or at street carnivals. "Of course, I see the costumes here when I'm fitting them. But when you see the outfit as a whole, complete with hair, make-up and shoes: that's the best," says the native of Buchholz in the Westerwald. She also has her atelier there, where she works late into the night making costumes.
There's no upper limit
Her special highlight this year was making the costume for Bonn's Lord Mayor Katja Dörner. It's a blue dress with the typical Bonn kissing lips and a blue tailcoat with a kissing mouth on the back. "I couldn't put the Lord Mayor in clown pants," says Stockhausen with a laugh. There is no one-size-fits-all answer as to who has a costume or part of a costume made for them. Older people, but also young women from Bonn, have skirts or other individual items made for them. "People always think it's going to be too expensive, but that's not always true. The time and effort involved determine the price," explains the bespoke tailor. However, there is no upper limit. An entire costume can also cost 700 euros.
Stockhausen enjoys the creative freedom and the trust that her customers place in her. Some customers already have ideas, and she often develops the costume together with them. One thing is important to her: no costume she makes is ever made twice.
You can find some ideas and inspiration for costumes on the creative platform Pinterest. Costumes and do-it-yourself outfits in particular are posted there. Pinterest offers many ideas, from the simple Rut un Wiess to the elaborate Medusa. Chocolate sweets, M&Ms, Ahoy sherbet or chocolates: they are all designed with tulle backs. Pinterest is particularly glittery this year: costumes for three, as sun, moon and star in gold and silver with matching glitter make-up are on trend, as is the outer space theme.
(Orig. article: Maike Velden / Translation: Jean Lennox)