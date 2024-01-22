From Barbie to Aperol These are the costume trends for carnival this year

Further trends

You don't have to have a costume tailored to join in the fun. Many revellers put their outfits together themselves. The most important addresses for festive accessories are the two specialist carnival shops Deiters and Karnevalswierts.

At Deiters, Barbie costumes are particularly popular, as are uniforms such as for racing drivers and astronauts. The 80s tracksuit has remained fashionable in the carnival scene for years, as has Rut un Wiess in a wide range of variations. A new addition this year are Haribo-themed costumes, Deiters emphasised in a press release. There are full-body suits of the popular golden bears, but also dresses with the Haribo print and popular gummy bears are on sale.

Tobias Witzke from Partydiscount in Cologne also reports demand for Barbie and Ken. The classic Rut un Wiess always works. "The city colours are very popular," he says. Anything gold or silver sells well, and the water theme is also in demand, according to Witzke: "For women it's a mermaid, for men it's Neptune," he says.