Deutsche Welle and United Nations : These are the international conferences and events in Bonn 2023

At the 2019 United Nations Day celebration, there were several tents with information booths on Bonn's Marktplatz. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn Bonn will once again host international conferences and events this year. The city will also celebrate Europe Day and United Nations Day at Marktplatz in Bonn city center. We highlight the most important events.

A number of international conferences and events are scheduled to take place in Bonn in 2023. These include the interim negotiations before the UN Climate Change Conference and the Daring Cities Conference, which will be held in Bonn for the first time. As of now, Bonn police do not expect any street closures in the Bundesviertel in connection with the conferences. Here is the most important information about the events at a glance:

Europe Day (May 6) and United Nations Day (October 21)

Bonn residents can look forward to two international events at Marktplatz in Bonn city center this year, Europe Day on May 6 and United Nations Day on October 21. After Europe Day was held partly outdoors last year, it will be moved completely to Marktplatz this year, according to the press office. The focus will be on France due to the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty. United Nations (UN) Day on Oct. 21 will focus on the 50th anniversary of Germany's membership in the UN. Both events will feature a stage program for the whole family as well as information booths on the key topics. On Europe Day, pro-European associations and schools will also be presenting themselves.

Bonn Climate Change Conference (June 5 to 15)

The Bonn Climate Change Conference will again take place from June 5 to 15 at the WCCB in Bonn. For nearly two weeks, the Bonn-based subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat will meet for these so-called interim negotiations. The annual conference is getting more and more attention due to the climate crisis and is considered an important preparation for the next climate conference, which will take place this year in Dubai. The interim negotiations bring 3,000 to 4,000 delegates from all over the world to Bonn every year.

Daring Cities (June 12-13)

As an accompanying event to the climate conferences, the Cities Network for Sustainability is organizing the "Daring Cities" forum together with the City of Bonn. Municipalities want to exchange views on how they are dealing with the climate crisis and engage in dialogue with various actors from science and civil society. The network brings together more than 2,500 local and regional governments from 125 different countries. The forum will take place at the Old Town Hall (Alten Rathaus) and the UN Campus, among other venues.

Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum (June 19-20)

Deutsche Welle welcomes over 2,000 media professionals from more than 120 countries to the 16th edition of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, Germany, at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) on June 19 and 20. The hybrid forum will take place under the theme "Overcoming divisions." According to the organizer, there are discounted tickets for students and early registrants. The forum will conclude with a boat trip across the Rhine with a live band.

Plenary Meeting of the World Biodiversity Council (August 28 to September 2)

The UN agency of the World Biodiversity Council (IPBES) holds its tenth Plenary Assembly at the end of August and welcomes delegates from the more than 100 member states at its headquarters in Bonn at the WCCB. The City of Bonn, together with the German Federal Ministry for the Environment and the United States as the official host of the conference, is hosting a reception for the delegates.