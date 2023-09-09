Change coming in Bonn These are the plans for the redesign of the Rhine promenade
Bonn · The first construction phase for the redesign of Bonn's Rhine Promenade is planned for the first quarter of 2024. The city has presented its plans and the concrete steps it will take in implementing the project.
Welcoming, green and child-friendly - the plans for the redesign of Bonn's Rhine promenade are multifaceted. The city administration has now provided information on the current planning status of the first construction phase between Altem Zoll and Josefstrasse, which is about to be implemented. According to the city, the first preparatory steps will be taken at the end of the year before construction work begins in the first quarter of 2024.
Background: Planning for the redesign began in 2021, when the Berlin planning office Planorama emerged as the winner of the competition for the redesign of the 1.5-kilometer-long section of the Rhine promenade. During the drafting of the design concept, citizens had the opportunity to participate, for example through virtual tours or digital planning workshops.
Bonn: Brassertufer remains a bicycle lane
With regard to traffic routing, the Brassertufer remains a bicycle lane as introduced in spring. For motorized traffic, the access from both directions of Adenauerallee (B9) is planned via Erste Fährgasse. The current one-way street will be turned in the direction of northbound traffic.
Another component of the redesign is the creation of play areas for children. A few meters north of the Rhine Pavilion, a play area is planned with colorful ground moldings, playground equipment and, at the request of children, a hammock. Further in the direction of the Kennedy Bridge, a water fountain field is to be created, as well as a seating area with a panoramic view of the Siebengebirge.
Rhine promenade in Bonn: More green spaces
When it comes to planting and landscaping of the promenade, the creation of more green spaces is planned both on the riverbank and on the road. On the street, a green strip is to be created to separate the bike lane from the car lane. Along the entire riverbank, they are looking to plant flowering plants, but also robust and drought-resistant plants. A few trees are to be felled, but new ones will be planted in their place. Along the entire promenade, there will also be areas for mobile food stands, as well as drinking water fountains and 120 new bicycle parking spaces.
An exact construction schedule is to be drawn up in the next step of the project. The plan is that the portions of the riverbank that are not being worked on will remain open. Plans for the first construction phase are to be available for viewing on the platform bonn-macht-mit.de starting on Monday at the latest. The costs for the reconstruction of the first two sections are around 17 million euros. Of these costs, 70 per cent of the first section are covered by the urban development assistance. It will cover 80 percent of the second section. The redesign of the second section north of Josefstrasse to Rosental is scheduled for the end of 2025, and that of the third section, Alter Zoll to Zweite Fährgasse, in 2027.
(Original text: Elisa Wendorf / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)