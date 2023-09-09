Change coming in Bonn These are the plans for the redesign of the Rhine promenade

An exact construction schedule is to be drawn up in the next step of the project. The plan is that the portions of the riverbank that are not being worked on will remain open. Plans for the first construction phase are to be available for viewing on the platform bonn-macht-mit.de starting on Monday at the latest. The costs for the reconstruction of the first two sections are around 17 million euros. Of these costs, 70 per cent of the first section are covered by the urban development assistance. It will cover 80 percent of the second section. The redesign of the second section north of Josefstrasse to Rosental is scheduled for the end of 2025, and that of the third section, Alter Zoll to Zweite Fährgasse, in 2027.