GA listing : These are the rooms you can rent for hosting parties in Bonn

Many rooms can be rented out for private parties and celebrations in Bonn and the region. Foto: dpa/Sophia Kembowski

Bonn Whether it's a private party, a company celebration or a birthday - larger events need a suitable location. We give you an overview of where to rent rooms for private parties and celebrations in Bonn and the region.

Plan.B

Opposite the Beethoven Hall in the heart of Bonn is the Plan.B. The location is suitable for celebrations of all kinds and is divided into a bar, lounge and dance area. Besides the space, one can also book staff, security and catering. An individual offer can be made depending on the event.

Address: Plan.B - The rental & event location in Bonn, Theaterstraße 22, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

Lengsdorf Clubhouse

The Lengsdorf Vereinshaus (Clubhouse) offers different rooms. The hall on the first floor can accommodate 250 people. In the basement there is a multi-purpose room for around 60 people. In addition, the upper floor offers two meeting rooms, which are suitable for smaller celebrations. If required, a sideboard, tea kitchen with crockery, cutlery and lighting and sound equipment can also be rented. After 10 p.m., the events are accompanied by a security service. The rental period is generally limited to 1 a.m.

Address: Association Vereinshaus Lengsdorf e.V., Im Mühlenbach 14-18, 53127 Bonn-Lengsdorf, Germany.

Zartbitter

This restaurant in Bonn's Südstadt can be rented for private events, company parties, weddings and exhibitions. Appropriate to the occasion, the staff provides a buffet and decoration.

Address: Zartbitter, Argelanderstr. 24, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

The Pub in Bonn

Since 2021 there is the new pub "The Pub" in the Altstadt (Old Town) of Bonn. In the past, the "Anno Tubac" was located here for decades. The new pub is expressly intended not to be only an Irish pub. Besides concerts, weekly karaoke evenings and a regular pub quiz, it also offers an event hall that can seat up to 80 people. In addition to its own bar, guests can play their own music or hire a band or DJ.

Address: Kölnstrasse 47, 53111 Bonn

St. Hubertus Rifle Brotherhood Bad Godesberg 1850

The St. Hubertus Schützenbruderschaft (Rifle Brotherhood ) offers two halls for rent: A large hall (with seating) and a small hall with a bar.

Address: St. Hubertus Godesberg Rifle Brotherhood, Friesdorfer Strasse 242A, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

Contact: Marita Ahrenz, 0228/310141 from 6 p.m., calls before 6 p.m. will be returned, vermietung@hubertus-schuetzen-godesberg.de, www.hubertus-schuetzen-godesberg.de/vermietung/

*LaPa(Lohmar)*

In the industrial area of Lohmar is the hall rental *LaPa(Lohmar)*. The party room has a small stage, a large dance floor and an XXL bar. The basic rent, for a rental of one day, is 390 euros (including wet cleaning, plus incidental expenses). A special price of 540 euros is available for weddings on a complete weekend. The location does not have a kitchen.

Address: Aggerstraße 6, 53797 Lohmar, Germany

Boathouse of the Bonn Rowing Club

The common rooms of the Boothaus (Boathouse), freshly renovated in 2016, are available to club members, but also to external guests, for family celebrations, meetings and other occasions. Up to 80 people can be accommodated on the second floor of the boathouse.

Address: Bonner Ruder-Verein 1882 e.V., Wilhelm-Spiritusufer 2, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Contact: Ms. Schnell-Erdtmann, via event request form or 0170/3053525.

Clubhouse of the 1st BC Beuel

Directly adjacent to the Erwin-Kranz-Halle, the 1. BC Beuel built an annex in 1991, which can be rented for private parties.

Address: 1. BC Beuel, Limpericher Str. 141, 53225 Bonn

Contact: 02241/333653

GA readers also recommend these event locations:

Zeughaus des Bonner Stadtsoldaten-Corps von 1872 e.V.: Endenicher Straße 10B, 53115 Bonn, contact: info@ehrengarde-bonn.de

Oberkasseler Wassersport Verein 1923 e.V.: Otto-Kranz-Haus - boathouse of the OWV, Am Strandbad, 53639 Königswinter-Oberdollendorf am Rhein, contact: vermietung@owv-oberkassel.de

St. Georg Schützenbruderschaft Plittersdorf 1700 e.V.: Steinstr. 3, 53175 Bonn, contact: 0228/353973 or j.huerten@gmail.com

Schützenhof Bonn: Hohe Straße 36, 53119 Bonn, contact: 0228/96699222

Haus Müllestumpe: An der Rheindorfer Burg 22, 53117 Bonn, contact: Carsten Bambarandage-Koch, 0228/249909-25 or info@muellestumpe.de

This is a listing of event locations in Bonn, which does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a location missing in the listing? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.