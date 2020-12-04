Spotify top lists : These are the songs the people of Bonn listened to most often in 2020

Spotify announced the most listened to songs and artists. Foto: dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt

Bonn The year 2020 is coming to an end. In line with this, the streaming provider Spotify has published its musical review of the year. See here what should not be missing from the playlist of the Bonners?

In Germany, the year 2020 was again dominated by hip hop. In recent months, the people of Bonn have also enjoyed listening to the music of the rapper "Apache 207". This is the result of the musical annual review of the streaming service Spotify, which is published once a year.

With more than 233 million hits, the successful hit "Roller" by the 23-year-old artist from Ludwigsburg landed in 6th place among the most listened to songs by the people of Bonn and second place in the Germany-wide review. His style is characterised above all by a combination of pop and street rap. Since 1 December, users have been able to check in their web browser to see which artists, songs, music genres and podcasts they listened to most.

A personalised Spotify playlist also lists the 100 favourite songs of each user. According to the overview, songs by the Berlin rappers "Capital Bra" (26) or Samra (25), who ranked second and third among the most streamed artists in 2020 according to front-runner Apache 207, will probably also end up as best in Bonn. As last year, Capital Bra is once again the big winner in the Germany-wide rating - the rapper, who also performs under the name "Joker Bra", was voted the most popular artist by listeners.

These are the most listened to artists on Spotify in Bonn:

1. Apache 207

2. capital Bra

3. samra

4. bonez MC

5. UFO361

6. luciano

7. RAF Camora

8. drake

9. The Weeknd

10. Juice WRLD

As far as the most popular songs of the Bonners are concerned, however, German hip-hop cannot keep up in the top 3: The most popular song played by users was "Blinding Lights" by the Canadian R&B artist "The Weeknd". This corresponds not only to the Germany-wide ranking, but also to the worldwide ranking. "With a homage to the synth-pop of the 80s, the song not only delivered nostalgic feelings, but also the most internationally successful song on Spotify with over 1.6 billion streams," Spotify announced.

The hit, which was released on 29 November 2019, has received around 297 million hits on YouTube so far. By the way, the Bonners also couldn't get enough of the songs "Roses - Imanbek Remix" (2nd place) and "Dance Monkey" by "Tones and I".

These are the most listened to songs on Spotify in Bonn

1. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

2. Roses - Imanbek Remix by Imanbek, SAINt JHN

3. Dance Monkey from Tones and I

4. Breaking Me from A7S, Topic

5. scooter from Apache 207

6. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

7. Airwaves from Pashanim

8. The Box by Roddy Ricch

9. Savage Love by Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685

10. Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa

Podcast business continues to boom

And the podcast business continues to grow: "While the number of podcasts available on Spotify worldwide was still around 500,000 in 2019, the offer has more than tripled to over 1.9 million podcasts within one year," the company reports. More than 40,000 German-language formats are now available on demand - whether true crime, comedy or interesting facts like corona updates. In Bonn, users preferred to listen to the once-weekly podcast "Gemischtes Hack" with comedian Felix Lobrecht and TV author Tommi Schmitt - which also corresponds to the overall ranking for Germany.

These are the most listened to podcasts on Spotify in Bonn

1. mixed mince

2. firm & fluffy

3. crime (Time Online)

4. daily news in 100 seconds

5. the coronavirus update from NDR Info

6. desire to kill

7. Baywatch Berlin

8. news - Deutschlandfunk

9. thick & stupid

10. Podkinski - The Podcast with Palina Rojinski