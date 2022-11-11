Rising number of break-ins : These are the tricks used by burglars in Bonn

A screwdriver is enough for most burglars to pry open a window in a few seconds. The police explain how you can protect yourself against this. Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Bonn For the first time since 2013, the number of burglaries in Bonn is on the rise again. Right now, it is mainly apartments in apartment buildings that are affected. The police reveal the tricks used by the perpetrators and how you can protect yourself.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For the first time in many years, there are more burglaries in Bonn. In recent weeks, burglars have mainly targeted apartments in multi-apartment buildings, explains police spokesman Simon Rott. "Prying open windows, patio doors or apartment doors, with jewelry or cash as the preferred stolen goods remains the classic crime modus operandi." The police offer consultations on how to protect one’s property but appointments are hard to come by because many people want to take advantage of the opportunity to talk to the experts.

"In October, the number of cases increased moderately compared to July, August and September, but were still well below the five-year average," says Rott. In 2013, there were a total of 2,708 burglaries, which, in addition to Bonn, also includes the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine and the cities of Bad Honnef and Königswinter. Since then, the number of burglaries was down to 819 in 2021. "In the current year, we are recording an increase in the number of cases again for the first time. This comes especially from higher case numbers in the first half of the year.”

This is the advice given by police

Chief Detective Hans-Jürgen Hoppe has been advising Bonn citizens for many years on how to protect themselves against burglaries. "The phone is ringing off the hook at the moment. Since the time change, the consultations have increased sharply," he says. He usually visits those affected at home to better assess the situation. The appointments with him and his fellow officers come with around two weeks' notice and are free of charge. "Victims and people who need urgent help, however, we always manage to squeeze in." Here is some advice he gives for everyone.

■ Dark houses and apartments tell potential burglars: No one is at home. That's why Hoppe's recommendation is to leave the impression that there is activity inside, for example, by turning on lights. "However, the light source should not be visible from the outside." Those who want to save energy can also leave work shoes or slippers outside the door, he said. Another option, he said, is to leave a radio on quietly. "The point is to make it more difficult for the burglar to select an object." People should also remove items that could be used as burglary tools or entry aids. These include ladders, garden furniture and garbage cans, for example.

■ Most burglars, according to the findings of a large-scale Cologne study, which analyzed data from the past five years, arrive between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. "The focus is between 4 and 8 p.m." Hoppe often experiences that the victims were only out shopping for a short time. The perpetrators scout out their targets. "They like to ring the doorbell and ask banal questions like how to get to the train station, if you want a newspaper subscription or if you can change money." In reality, they want to know if someone is at home. The "watchful neighbor", as it is known from earlier police initiatives, also helps. But Whatsapp groups, where suspicious activity is reported, can also be unpleasant - because not everyone wants their visitors to be monitored.

■ The police also record statistics on how burglars gain entry into a house or apartment. In apartment buildings, 52 percent of burglars enter through the apartment door, and 48 percent through the window, balcony or patio door. Single-family homes are much more complex. Only 18 percent of perpetrators enter through the front door, and even fewer, five percent, through basement light wells or doors. Most, 77 percent, break in through windows, terraces or balconies.

When Hoppe provides technical security advice, he therefore takes a close look at windows and doors. They come in different security and price classes. Homeowners have to spend a lot of money to secure their homes because of the many entry points. For apartments, whether rented or owned, Hoppe often advises cross bars on the apartment doors or special locks. "You can't secure the basement storage room," Hoppe says. Anyone who parks their bike there should attach a heavy-duty anchor in the floor to which the bike can be connected.

■ A burglary takes only a few minutes on average. An unsecured window is open in ten seconds. "In most cases, the perpetrators will leave a property after three minutes of trying to break in." Hoppe has recently seen burglars more frequently attempt to pry open windows by poking them with a pointed object such as a screwdriver. Security windows with special locks make this much more difficult, and many residents have these windows now. The failure rate for burglaries in Bonn is around 50 percent.

No hiding place is safe

■ "There are burglars who trash the whole apartment and systematically search everything, from the drawers to the freezer," says Hoppe. There are no safe hiding places in such cases, which is why he recommends a safe. Bank deposit boxes are not the safest storage method either, he says, because alarm technology is reduced and insurance usually only covers ten times the annual cost to keep the deposit box. A home safe should weigh more than 200 kilograms and stand as flush as possible in a corner to reduce the attack surface. The basement is a good location, he said, because you have to anchor the safe firmly in the concrete. At the same time, the lock and door must be of good quality.

Expert advice on burglary protection is available free of charge from the Crime Prevention and Victim Protection Bureau of the Bonn police. Service telephone: ☎ 0228/15-7676. (The service is offered in German, we do not have information about whether a consult in English is possible.)