Telekom Campus: Concerts These artists will be playing at BonnLive Open Air 2024
Ramersdorf · At the end of May, the BonnLive concerts on the Telekom Campus in Ramersdorf will enter the next round. Read on to find out which artists will be performing there this year - and for which concerts tickets are still available.
Summer marks the start of the open-air events season. In addition to larger festivals such as the Green Juice Festival and the Panama Open Air or the KunstRasen concerts, Bonn residents can once again look forward to various BonnLive events.
The company, which was founded during the coronavirus pandemic, has now firmly established itself as an organizer of open-air concerts: in recent years, Juli, Sportfreunde Stiller and Bosse, among others, have performed at the Telekom Campus in Ramersdorf. We provide an overview of which artists are performing there this year - and for which concerts tickets are still available.
Mo-Torres
Mo-Torres has become known as a pop singer with songs such as "Übertrieben schön", "Tarzan & Jane" and "Eins mit Stern". However, his rhyme structure and depth of lyrics reveal his roots in rap. Fans of the Cologne native particularly appreciate his catchy hooks and lyrics from everyday life.
Date: Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. (admission from 6 p.m.)
Wilhelmine
Wilhelmine is known for pop songs such as "Eins sein", "Komm wie du bist" and "Meine Liebe". The 34-year-old, who grew up in a squat in Berlin-Kreuzberg, also tackles topics such as addiction and her own coming out.
Date: Saturday, May 25, at 6.45 pm (admission from 6 pm)
Tickets: from 35.50 Euro
Max Giesinger
Since taking part in "The Voice Of Germany", Max Giesinger has become an integral part of the German singer-songwriter scene. The Hamburg native delights his fans with his soulful voice and catchy lyrics. Songs such as "Irgendwann ist jetzt", "80 Millionen" and "Wenn sie tanzt" regularly land the 35-year-old in the charts.
Date: Thursday, May 30, at 6.45 pm (admission from 6 pm)
Tickets: available from 51.25 Euro
Tream
"We've got the hotter shit, Bavaria go high!" Tream made his breakthrough with the song "Lebenslang". The 24-year-old, who describes himself as Germany's first Schlager rapper, combines rap, techno, rock and Schlager - and always pays homage to his native Bavaria. He recently released the song "Anna" with Heino.
Date: Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. (admission from 6 p.m.)
Tickets: sold out
Vanessa Mai
Vanessa Mai has been an integral part of the German pop scene for years. With hits such as "Pink", "Ich sterb für dich" and "Geiles Life", the 32-year-old has sung her way into the hearts of her fans - and into the charts. She released her tenth album on May 3.
Date: Saturday, June 8, at 8 pm (admission from 6 pm)
Tickets: from 43.55 Euro here and elsewhere
Twenty4Tim
With songs such as "Gönn dir", "Bling Bling" and "Galaxie", Twenty4Tim regularly reaches the top of the charts. The 24-year-old always provides humorous insights into his life as an influencer. Most recently, he released a new edition of "Cheri Cheri Lady" together with pop veteran Dieter Bohlen.
Date: Sunday, June 9, at 7.45 pm (admission from 6 pm)
Tickets: from 39.50 Euro
Original text: Christine Bähr
Translation: Mareike Graepel