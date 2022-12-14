GA listed : These bakeries in Bonn and the surrounding region bake their own bread

Given the great variety of bread in Germany, consumers are spoilt for choice. Foto: Paul Knecht

Bonn/Region Family-run bakeries are becoming increasingly rare. They are often replaced by large chains. Here are some bakeries in Bonn and the surrounding region that still offer genuine artisanal baked goods made according to traditional recipes.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Rolls for your Sunday breakfast, pastries in the afternoon and freshly baked bread at the end of the day: in Germany, baked goods are eaten at any time of the day. Many bakeries in Bonn and the region offer their customers a diverse range of products - away from the commercial chains. We provide an overview.

Bakeries in Bonn

Max Kugel in the Südstadt

In 2015, TV chef Johann Lafer called him the best baker of the year, and two years later he opened his own bakery on Bonn's Talweg: Max Kugel is passionate about baking bread. His slogan is: "Where there's only bread, that bread has character".

The range at Max Kugel includes nut breads, brown breads, wholemeal rye breads and Föhrer white bread. Kugel gathered the inspiration for his products on his numerous journeys and stopovers with confectioners and bakeries around the world.

Address: Bonner Talweg 34, 53113 Bonn

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: (0228) 850 836 75, maxkugel.de

Stadtbrotbäcker Rott in Bonn and the surrounding area

Stadtbrotbäcker Rott has been active in Bonn and the surrounding region for more than 120 years. The family business operates branches at 17 locations. However, the range of products is not the same every day. In Südstadt, for example, the popular pumpkin seed bread is only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Other products include baguette rolls, the grain rolls "Bonner Junge" (Bonn Boy) and "Bonner Mädchen" (Bonn Girl), Eifelerbrot (Eifel Bread), Berliner Roggenbrot (Berlin Rye Bread) and a selection of cakes and sweet pastries. According to the company's own information, Rott sources all raw materials from the region and supports local agriculture

Addresses (selection):

Südstadt: Weberstraße 81, 53117 Bonn, open Monday to Friday 6.30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Innenstadt: Münsterplatz 9, 53111 Bonn, open from Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vilich: Siegburger Straße 145, 53229 Bonn, open from Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meckenheim: Heinz-Gottschalk-Straße 1 (in the Edeka-Center), 53340 Meckenheim, open from Monday to Saturday 7 am to 9 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More branches at: stadtbrotbaecker-rott.de

Contact: (0228) 985 250

Bäckerei Mauel 1883 in Bonn and the surrounding area

The Mauel bakery has been operating in Bonn and the surrounding region for more than 135 years - now with 22 locations from Cologne to Meckenheim. In the tradition of ture craftsmanship, the family business does not use any baking mixes, hydrogenated fats or additives

Addresses (selection):

City centre: Dreieck 1B, 53111 Bonn, open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Venusberg: Sigmund-Freud-Straße 22, 53127 Bonn, open Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ippendorf: Röttgener Straße 71, 53127 Bonn, open Monday to Friday 7 am to 8 p.m., Saturday 7 am to 5 pm and Sunday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

more branches at: mauel1883.de

Contact: (0222) 591 50-0

Bakery Markmann in Friesdorf

The branch of the Markmann bakery is located on Annaberger Straße in Friesdorf. Queues are long, especially in the mornings. There are no industrial goods in the showcases, instead there are freshly baked rolls, breads and sweet pastries. Customers are particularly fond of the spelt (Dinkel) varieties.

Address: Annaberger Straße 204, 53175 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6.30 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 1 and 2.30 p.m. Saturday, 6.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Contact: (0228) 316544

Gruhn Bakery in Endenich

The Gruhn bakery and confectionery in Endenich offers homemade delicacies ranging from pastries and chocolates to traditional breads. The foundation stone for today's shop on Frongasse was laid by the great-grandfather of the current owner in 1850.

The range at Gruhn includes Holstein bread, wholemeal grain bread, muesli rolls and vintner's rolls. There is a variety of cakes, ranging from strawberry cake and Swabian apple to pyramid cake (Baumkuchen) with champagne cream.

Address: Frongasse 33, 53121 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., Saturday 6.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. onwards.

Contact: (0228) 623 680, konditorei-gruhn.de

Bakeries in the surrounding region

Confectionery and bakery Bürder in Oberdollendorf

Bürder in Königswinter-Oberdollendorf is a combined café and bakery. The bright shop has plenty of seating. Customers can enjoy a cappuccino or choose something from the many baked goods.

The bakery is a multi-generational business. The range of bread and rolls is complemented by a wide range of cakes.

Address: Heisterbacher Strasse 40, 53639 Königswinter

Opening hours: Sunday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: (02223) 909 76 43

Dorfinger Bakery in Sankt Augustin

The Dorfinger bakery in Sankt Augustin is a second-generation family business. According to their own statement, they attach great importance to high quality products, regional ingredients and traditional skills. There are delicious breads baked in the stone oven. All doughs are prepared according to their own recipes.

Address: Uhlandstraße 5, 53757 Sankt Augustin

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Sunday 7.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Contact: (02241) 211 68

Cafekränzchen in Uckerath

The Cafekränzchen in Uckerath is a bakery rich in tradition. According to its own statement, it attaches great importance to preserving tradition while at the same time being up to date in terms of handicraft and nutrition.

To help with a healthy and balanced diet, attention is paid to high-quality raw materials. Organic products are used in the production. No artificial flavour enhancers or other additives are used.

Address: Westerwaldstraße 151, 53773 Hennef and Asbacherstraße 9, 53783 Eitorf.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 5.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 5.30 a.m.to 5 p.m. (in Eitorf until 1 pm), Sunday 7 a.m.to 5 p.m. (in Eitorf until 6 pm).

Contact: (02243) 2517, cafekraenzchen.de

Kries Bakery in Bornheim

The Kries bakery and confectionery has been producing bakery and confectionery products in Bornheim since 1949. In order to create an optimal aroma, many bread doughs are stored overnight before being processed. The bakery also delivers fresh bread rolls to your door on request.

Address: Richard-Piel-Strasse 5, 53332 Bornheim

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Contact: (02222) 952140, baeckerei-kries.co.uk.

Further recommendations from GA readers

GA readers have shared their own tips for fresh and homemade baked goods in Bonn and the surrounding region:

Bäckerei Pesch, Burbacher Str. 161, 53129 Bonn

Bakery Becker, Schulstraße 41, 53604 Bad Honnef

Bakery Penkert, Hauptstraße 244, 533347 Alfter-Witterschlick

This is a list of bakers in Bonn and the surrounding region, which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Are you missing a baker in the list? Send us an e-mail at online@ga.de.

(ga)