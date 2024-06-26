Local transport in Bonn These buses and trains are particularly late
Bonn · Bonn's Stadtwerke have analysed the reliability of their bus routes. Twelve routes are particularly prone to delays. Some permanent roadworks are causing problems. However, the main cause has nothing to do with the routes.
Bonn's municipal utilities have published their regular quality report for their bus and rail services in the city and beyond. The current figures relate to the third quarter of 2023. The good news first: compared to the second quarter of last year, SWB was able to increase the punctuality rate of its buses by 3.3 percentage points to 80.3 per cent. This rate is an average value across all routes. The transport company classifies lines as delayed if they deviate from the timetable by three minutes or more.
According to the entrustment agreement between the city and Stadtwerke, a rate of 80 per cent must be achieved, whereby Stadtwerke, as a city-owned company, does not have to fear any contractual penalties if this value is not reached.
A dozen lines particularly affected
This is certainly the case for a whole series of lines. According to the published communication template for the political committees, the city writes: "Lines 600, 601, 602, 603, 608, 609, 610, 630, 631 and 550 were again particularly vulnerable in the third quarter, as were lines 612 and 635 for the first time this quarter." For these one dozen lines, the rate would be below 80 per cent. Lines 608 and 609 with practically the same long route between Brüser Berg, Duisdorf, the main railway station and Gielgen in the Beuel district are particularly susceptible, with a rate of 72 and 73 per cent respectively. Bus route 631, an important connection between the University Hospital on Venusberg, Duisdorf and Tannenbusch, is just below 80 per cent and therefore 16 percentage points better than in the previous quarter.
According to Stadtwerke, the time losses are partly due to permanent roadworks. The transport company mentions the major construction work on Bornheimer Straße (link between the city centre and Nordstadt), which is currently only passable out of town. There are also partial closures on Sigmund-Freud-Straße (Venusberg), Sternenburgstraße (Poppeldorf) and Rochusstraße (Duisdorf) - all of which are used by several of the more than two dozen bus routes for which SWB is responsible.
The punctuality rate for light rail and trams fell from 86.3 per cent to 84.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter. As trams often have their own tracks, the rate is generally higher than for buses. The Bonn-Rhein-Sieg-Kreis-Kölner routes, which are important for commuters, perform particularly poorly. The punctuality rate for light rail line 16 (which runs along the Rhine) is 76.7 per cent. For light rail line 18 (through the foothills), it is only 72 per cent. SWB vehicles are used on these lines, as well as those of the Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe (KVB). In both cases, the long route means that the trains often arrive in Bonn significantly late, according to the report. Train lines 67 (Siegburg - Bonn Central Station - Bad Godesberg) and 68 (Ramersdorf - Bonn Central Station - Bornheim) are even more susceptible. They are mainly used as a booster service at peak times. SWB states that they are still quite punctual in the district, but only arrive on schedule at the Bad Godesberg Bahnhof stop (line 67) 59 per cent of the time and at the Olof-Palme-Allee stop only 65.5 per cent of the time.
Staff shortage continues
Stadtwerke cites a whole range of measures to increase reliability, particularly of a technical nature. These include traffic interventions to speed up buses, some of which have already been decided by politicians, such as the elimination of bottlenecks by removing parking spaces or optimising routes.
Improvements can be expected as a result. However, there is clearly still a lack of sufficient staff to keep the existing fleet, which is about to be expanded in the coming years to include new trams, moving day after day. "However, securing skilled labour remains a key challenge in the transport industry." The "generally high volume of traffic in Bonn and the associated conflict over space" also make it difficult for buses and trams to get through.
(Original text: Philipp Königs; Translation: Mareike Graepel)