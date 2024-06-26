Local transport in Bonn These buses and trains are particularly late

The punctuality rate for light rail and trams fell from 86.3 per cent to 84.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter. As trams often have their own tracks, the rate is generally higher than for buses. The Bonn-Rhein-Sieg-Kreis-Kölner routes, which are important for commuters, perform particularly poorly. The punctuality rate for light rail line 16 (which runs along the Rhine) is 76.7 per cent. For light rail line 18 (through the foothills), it is only 72 per cent. SWB vehicles are used on these lines, as well as those of the Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe (KVB). In both cases, the long route means that the trains often arrive in Bonn significantly late, according to the report. Train lines 67 (Siegburg - Bonn Central Station - Bad Godesberg) and 68 (Ramersdorf - Bonn Central Station - Bornheim) are even more susceptible. They are mainly used as a booster service at peak times. SWB states that they are still quite punctual in the district, but only arrive on schedule at the Bad Godesberg Bahnhof stop (line 67) 59 per cent of the time and at the Olof-Palme-Allee stop only 65.5 per cent of the time.