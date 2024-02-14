Warning strike on Thursday These buses in and around Bonn are running despite the strike

Stadtwerke has published all bus routes and the strike timetable valid on Thursday on its website with all journey times. Routes 550, 601 to 613, 632 to 340, route 177 and the airport bus route SB60 will be on the move. To pick out a few examples: Service 550 commutes between Bonn main station and Cologne-Wahn and stops in Troisdorf and Niederkassel, among other places, on this route. The 632 goes from Endenich Nord S-Bahn station up to the university hospitals, passing Marienhospital on the way. The 636 commutes between Sankt Augustin and Ramersdorf, the 640 between Bonn and Siegburg. Some of these bus connections run every 20 or 30 minutes, at least at peak times. SWB has published the restricted timetable for Thursday on its website www.swb-busundbahn.de.