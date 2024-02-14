Warning strike on Thursday These buses in and around Bonn are running despite the strike
Bonn · As reported, public transport drivers will be on strike on Thursday. But there will still be buses from the Rhein-Sieg district travelling to Bonn and vice versa. 30 percent of SWB bus journeys are also scheduled to run on this day.
As reported, the service union Verdi is calling its members to the next warning strike in local public transport. Bonn's public utility company Stadtwerke Bus und Bahn (SWB) has announced that it will be taking part in the strike action this Thursday, 15 February. Their own buses and trains will remain in the depots from 3 am, which is when they usually start operating. Regular service will not resume until Friday morning.
No Stadtbahn services 16 and 18
The Cologne public transport company (KVB) is also affected by the nationwide work stoppage, including the tram services 16 and 18 which run between Cologne and Bonn.
Services operated by Regionalverkehr Köln (RVK) and Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG), however, will be running as usual. Their bus drivers are generally employed under in-house contracts, not collective agreements, which Verdi is responsible for negotiating. The RVK will take over bus journeys in the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine, for example in Wachtberg. Some routes will be extended into urban areas. The situation is similar with RSVG on the right bank of the Rhine.
This means that it will definitely be possible to make progress with local transport on Thursday.
Deutsche Bahn trains and S-Bahns will operate as usual, serving stations such as Bonn Main Station, the UN Campus, Bad Godesberg and Mehlem, Endenich Nord, Duisdorf and Beueler Bahnhof.
In addition to the services provided by RVK and RSVG, there are also buses operated by private companies on behalf of Stadtwerke. One particularly large share of the external transport services is provided by the company Univers-Reisen. According to SWB spokesperson Stefanie Zießnitz, the proportion of the normal timetable covered by external companies is 30 percent. Since these drivers for these subcontractors are also not paid according to the collective labour agreement, around one in three bus journeys on the SWB timetable take place on days when there is a warning strike.
Stadtwerke has published all bus routes and the strike timetable valid on Thursday on its website with all journey times. Routes 550, 601 to 613, 632 to 340, route 177 and the airport bus route SB60 will be on the move. To pick out a few examples: Service 550 commutes between Bonn main station and Cologne-Wahn and stops in Troisdorf and Niederkassel, among other places, on this route. The 632 goes from Endenich Nord S-Bahn station up to the university hospitals, passing Marienhospital on the way. The 636 commutes between Sankt Augustin and Ramersdorf, the 640 between Bonn and Siegburg. Some of these bus connections run every 20 or 30 minutes, at least at peak times. SWB has published the restricted timetable for Thursday on its website www.swb-busundbahn.de.
As reported, Verdi and the employers are negotiating the conditions for an extension of the collective employment agreement. Among other things, the union is demanding days off for employees, additional shift allowances, a special annual payment and better overtime regulations.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Jean Lennox