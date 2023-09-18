Bonn city centre These businesses are opening and closing in Bonn
Bonn · Several changes have taken place in Bonn's city centre. They include good news for second-hand clothing fans and french fries aficionados. And the situation on the public toilet front has improved.
There’s a new upmarket chip shop on Friedensplatt: Frittenwerk has moved into the old premises of United Colors of Benetton. As its spokesperson Sebastian Stöwer explained to the GA, the Düsseldorf-based company had already had its eyes on Bonn when it opened a second branch in Cologne, but it was some time before a suitable offer came along.
It took about four weeks to dismantle the store after Benneton moved out and one month more to renovate it. Frittenwerk opened in what Stöwer describes as a "central and lively" location a good week ago. They do different kinds of frites. The speciality is Poutine (which roughly translates as "mess") and is part of the cuisine of Quebec. The secret of this "mess" is fries complete with "exciting toppings and sauces". The Canadian classic is fries with gravy and cheese curds poured over them. .
New fashion boutiques on Friedrichstraße
Just a stone's throw away, the Cologne-based textile company Framode has opened a new 210-square-metre "Kilo Shop" on Am Dreieck. The shop sells second-hand clothes by weight. When you have chosen what you want to wear, it is all weighed together and paid for by the kilogram.
There is also news to report from Friedrichstraße: The Malente's Theatre Palace ticket office (Thursday was the premiere of the new show "Best of yesterday") has moved from the former premises of Dreesen's Ständige Vertretung to a shop a few metres away in the direction of Belderberg. In its place, the fashion boutique "Chic e Lana Bonn" has been open since 9 September. Opposite Espressobar Kessel, a fashion shop called Kalossi has moved in. In addition, "Der Kaffeeladen Bonn" has opened on the street.
The imminent move of Rituals from Sternstraße to Remigiusstraße opposite Appelrath Cüpper had already been announced. From now on, you will be able to buy the somewhat high-priced body care products between Marktplatz and Münsterplatz.
Köchling plans rebuilding
The Salamander Friends shop in Bonn, probably better known as Köchling, has posters in the shop window informing its customers of an imminent major refurbishment ("Re-opening with a new concept"). Shoe sales will continue for the time being. No one from the management could be reached for details on Friday. On Remigiusplatz, the fashion chain "American Vintage" is temporarily closed for renovations, at least according to a sign at the entrance. The operator did not respond to an email.
Meanwhile, the Bonn branch of Vivo Barefoot in Brüdergasse, which sold so-called barefoot shoes, has closed. The Jack Wolfskin branch in Bonngasse has started its clearance sale. In the shop itself, it was not possible to find out when the doors would finally close. By the time of going to press, there was no reaction from the company's head office in Idstein, Hesse.
There has been little development on the street "Am Hof". According to information from traders and real estate experts, it is not easy to find tenants the vacant rows of shops, especially in view of the protracted renovation of the Electoral Palace (the main building of the university) opposite, which is scheduled to take at least a decade.
Finally, on Tuesday, the Bonn-based company Sanifair opened a public toilet facility in Sternstraße. It costs one euro to use it and is free for disabled people who have a euro key.
(Original text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Jean Lennox)