9-Euro-Ticket, cheaper medicines, labour law : These changes come into force on 1 August 2022

New regulations will come into force in pharmacies from August 2022. Patients who need so-called biopharmaceuticals will be affected. Foto: dpa-tmn/Benjamin Nolte

Bonn From August 2022, several new laws and rules will apply in Germany. Among others, DAZN customers, chronically ill people and entrepreneurs will be affected. You will find an overview of all the changes here.

From August 2022, a number of changes will come into force: DAZN subscription prices will increase significantly, certain business start-ups will also be possible online from now on, and it will be easier to get cheap medicines in pharmacies. Those who change jobs will also have more rights from August 2022. You can find an overview of all the new laws and rules here.

More rights for employees from 1 August 2022

On 1 August 2022, a new EU directive will come into force that aims to strengthen workers' rights. The so-called "Directive on Transparent and Reliable Working Conditions" stipulates which information and documentation obligations employers must comply with. Anyone who signs a new employment contract from 1 August 2022 onwards must in future be given the essential contractual conditions in writing by the time they start work. These include, for instance, the maximum duration of the probationary period, the remuneration, regulations on the remuneration of overtime, the agreed working hours and agreements on breaks.

This means that from now on significantly more contractual terms and conditions must be recorded in writing than so far. However, the new directive only applies to contracts concluded from 1 August 2022, not to existing employment contracts.

9-Euro-Ticket expires in August 2022

The nine-euro ticket is entering its final round - at the end of August 2022, the ticket for nationwide local transport will expire. It is not yet clear what will happen after that. The nine-euro ticket is one of the measures from the federal government's relief package and is designed to help temporarily reduce the cost of mobility in times of exploding prices. Many citizens are calling for an extension of the offer. The federal and state governments are currently wrangling over a possible follow-up offer for the popular local transport tickets. There have already been proposals for a 365-euro annual ticket or a 69-euro monthly ticket. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing has announced that he expects a follow-up offer from the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

By the way: If you want to use the nine-euro ticket in August 2022, don't forget to buy the appropriate ticket. Although the nine-euro ticket is valid nationwide for three months, the tickets must be purchased individually for each month.

From August 2022: GmbHs and UGs can be founded online

On 1 August, the so-called "Act on the Implementation of the Digitalisation Directive" will come into force. This means that certain types of companies can be founded online in the future. These include the GmbH (limited liability company) and the Unternehmergesellschaft, or "UG" for short. In future, anyone wishing to found such a form of company will no longer have to make an appointment with a notary in person. Instead, an online meeting will suffice.

New Medicines Act from August 2022: Biosimilars will become compulsory

Patients who have been prescribed biological medicines will in future be able to obtain substitutes automatically at the pharmacy. These so-called "biosimilars" are cheaper than the original preparations, but just as effective. The "Law for More Safety in the Provision of Medicines", which contains these changes, was already passed in 2019. However, it is only now coming into force on a binding basis.

Biological medicines are produced on the basis of organisms such as bacteria and are often prescribed for Crohn's disease, arthritis or cancer. Affected people who have been prescribed a biopharmaceutical will automatically receive a cheaper biosimilar drug - if available - when the law comes into force on 19 August 2022, even if they were prescribed the original.

August 2022: Electricity and gas prices likely to continue to rise

Energy prices will probably continue to rise in August 2022. This is because there is still the threat of a complete gas freeze from the Russian government. Stadtwerke Bonn has already announced that it will raise electricity and gas prices. District heating customers must also prepare for significant price increases.

Further price increases in August 2022: DAZN doubles subscription prices