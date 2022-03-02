Number plates, contracts and summer time : These changes will affect consumers in March

Once you've signed up, it's sometimes hard to get out of a gym contract. From March onwards, however, new contracts can be terminated with just one month's notice after the initial term has expired. Foto: dpa/Oliver Dietze

In March 2022, it is not only the relaxing of Corona measures that are important. Those who have wanted to get out of their contract with the gym for a long time now have better chances. We provide an overview of these and other new regulations and dates in March.

From the Corona relaxations to the changeover to daylight saving time, to the insurance licence plate for mopeds: there are quite a few changes and dates in March 2022 that you should keep in mind. Here we give you an overview.

Corona relaxations in March

There will be a lot of relaxation in March: From 4 March, access to the catering and hotel industry nationwide will no longer be possible only for vaccinated and recovered persons, but also for unvaccinated persons with a negative test (3G).

The federal and state governments have also agreed to abolish most of the Corona requirements as of 20 March - but there will still be "basic protection" after that date. The Bundestag has yet to discuss its exact form.

Changes for contract extensions as of March

In the case of longer-term contracts, such as those with fitness studios, which will be concluded from 1 March 2022, there will be relief for consumers: In the case of automatic extensions in the GTC, the contract will continue indefinitely and customers will have a notice period of no more than one month, according to the consumer centres. Previously, such contracts were often extended for one year.

Corona bonus tax-free until the end of March

Companies that want to give their employees a tax-free Corona bonus of up to 1,500 euros to mitigate the effects of the pandemic must hurry: The corresponding regulation expires on 31 March.

Change insurance plates in March

Owners of small motorbikes such as mopeds must change their insurance licence plates on 1 March, as they do every year. The blue plates become invalid and are replaced by green ones.

Daylight saving time applies from the end of March

Daylight saving time returns to Germany on 27 March. For many people, the night's rest will be shorter - the clocks will be set forward by one hour.

March 2022: Pizza celebrates its birthday in Germany

If you go out for pizza on 24 March, you can congratulate your landlord: In 1952, the first pizza restaurant in Germany opened in the old town of Würzburg, the "Sabbie di Capri".

Original text: dpa/ga