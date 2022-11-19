GA listing : These Christmas markets in the region are out of the ordinary

The Christmas Market at Benrath Castle. Foto: Schloss Benrath

Bonn/region Not all Christmas markets are alike in Bonn and the region. Besides the well-known places, there are Christmas markets in castles and smaller alternatives. We provide an overview of special Advent markets in the region.

Mulled wine, roasted almonds and handmade gifts: Christmas market time has begun. But not everyone wants to crowd the large city squares at the moment. So it's good that there are alternatives in the region. Here is a look at unusual Christmas markets in the area.

Castle Christmas in Satzvey

Celebrating Advent at a moated castle - that's what you will find in Satzvey. The "Burgweihnacht" (“Castle Christmas”) takes place every Saturday and Sunday beginning at the end of November. At the ancestral seat of the Counts Beissel von Gymnich in the Eifel, all kinds of goods are offered by craftsmen and traders, including wooden toys, Christmas tree decorations, Christmas mangers and homemade soaps. Culinary specialties from the region round out the offerings. On Saturdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m., there are nativity plays. Children can drop off their wish lists in person to Santa Claus, who can be seen in his chambers with his elves.

It is open November 26-27 and December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18. Opening hours: Saturdays from 12 to 8 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m.. Admission twelve euros (advance booking ten euros), reduced eight euros (advance booking seven euros). Children under four years get in free.

Further information can be found at: www.burgsatzvey.de and www.facebook.com/BurgSatzvey.

Mulled wine in the Stadtgarten in Cologne

The Stadtgarten in the popular Belgian Quarter in Cologne becomes a romantic village at Christmas time. Fairy lights and treetops decorate the park at Venloer Strasse 40 for friends and families with children. The 80 exhibitors change weekly, and include art, handicrafts and jewelry. The SternKundt Theater presents the popular Punch and Judy show for children aged three and up from Tuesdays to Fridays. Admission is free. Culinary delights include crêpes, Alsatian tarte flambée, cinnamon buns and more. The Stadtgarten team will also be serving mulled wine made from their own recipe.

Opening hours from November 17 to December 23, Monday through Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 9:30 p.m. (Nov. 20th only from 6 p.m.). Tram lines 3, 4 and 5 will run to the Hans-Böckler-Platz/Bf. West stop. Drivers can park their cars in the Ringkarree, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring and Maastrichter Strasse parking garages.

Further information at: www.weihnachtsmarkt-stadtgarten.de

Christmas at Dyck Castle

The extensive grounds of Dyck Castle look back on an eventful history: first mentioned in the 11th century, it was expanded in the 17th century into a Baroque residence with a brewery, riding stables and outer castles. The picturesque moated castle near Jüchen in the Rhine district of Neuss extends over four islands and is surrounded by an English garden. With this impressive backdrop, the "Schlossweihnacht" (“Castle Christmas”) will take place again this year. From November 26 to December 18, around 140 exhibitors with Christmas decorations, jewelry and gift ideas await visitors. A special highlight: For the first time, the stalls will be lined up along a candlelit circular route. Here, Christmas treats, such as vintner's mulled wine, cookies and stollen, as well as specialties from Tyrol and Italy entice visitors to stay awhile and enjoy the atmosphere. For children there is a mini carousel and a steam train. Opening hours on Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors must reserve tickets in advance at: www.stiftung-schloss-dyck.shop. Adults pay 16 euros, some reduced tickets are twelve euros, children under six get in free.

Benrath Castle

From November 18 to December 18, a wide variety of arts and crafts as well as hot drinks and culinary delights will be on offer in charming illuminated wooden huts around the moated castle of Benrath in Düsseldorf. On guided tours, visitors can also trace the history of the "pleasure and hunting lodge" built on a French model, and explore the interiors of the impressive residence.

Opening hours are Fridays 2 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The market will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 20. Admission is free. Public transportation is recommended for travel to Benrather Schlossallee 100-106.

Further information at: www.schloss-benrath.de

Lüntenbeck Castle

In an idyllic courtyard between the old walls of Lüntenbeck Castle in Wuppertal, the traditional Christmas market will take place again this year with the theme "Cinnamon, Shine and Vivaldi". Accompanied by melodious baroque music, more than 100 vendors will offer selected works of art on the second (December 3 and 4) and third (December 10 and 11) Advent weekends - from Friday to Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on each day. According to the organizers, a special gastronomic offer and a varied program will also ensure a nice time in the lead up to Christmas. Those interested can also explore the 1200-year-old history of the estate on information boards.

Admission costs seven euros and is free for children up to 14 years. Tickets can be booked in advance online or purchased on location. Those arriving by car can use the event parking lot at Industriestrasse 76 - from there a pathway leads to the castle.

All information on visiting the castle can be found here: www.schloss-luentenbeck.de

Blotschenmarkt in Mettmann

The market is one of the oldest Christmas markets in North Rhine-Westphalia. The name "Blotschenmarkt" comes from the term Blotschen which means wooden clogs. In the past, women are said to have walked to the village pond in Blotschen to do their laundry. Around the old St. Lambertus church in the upper town, about 50 stalls have been erected - surrounded by half-timbered houses. There is a colorful mix of charitable and commercial vendors, sports clubs and other organizations.

The Blotschenmarkt opens from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11, Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. on the old market square in Mettmann.

For more info, visit www.blotschenmarkt-mettmann.de.

This is a listing of unusual Christmas markets, which does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Are you missing an unusual Christmas market in the listing? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.