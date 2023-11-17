GA listing These Christmas markets in the region are unique
Mulled wine, roasted almonds and handmade gifts: the season of Christmas markets has begun. But not everyone wants to crowd into the big city squares. Good thing there are alternatives in the region. Here’s a look at some of the more unusual Christmas markets.
Castle Christmas in Satzvey
Enjoy Advent season in a moated castle - this is what you can do on a visit to Satzvey. The "Burgweihnacht" (“Castle Christmas”) takes place on the three weekends of Advent on Saturdays and Sundays. At the ancestral seat of the Counts Beissel von Gymnich in the Eifel region, all kinds of goods are offered by craftsmen and traders, including wooden toys, Christmas tree decorations, nativity scenes and homemade soaps. Culinary specialties from the region round out the offer. There are nativity plays on Saturdays from 1 to 8 pm and Sundays from 12 to 7 pm. Children can leave their wish lists with the “Weihnachstmann” (the German Santa) himself, who can be seen with his elves in his chambers.
- Opening hours: Saturdays: December 2, 9 and 16, 12 to 8 p.m. and Sundays: December 3, 10 and 17, 12 to 7 p.m.
- Admission: 14.50 euros (advance booking twelve euros), concessions twelve euros (advance booking ten euros), children between 4 and 12 years ten euros (advance booking eight euros), children under four years free.
- Directions: An der Burg 3, 53894 Mechernich
- Further information at: www.burgsatzvey.de and www.facebook.com/BurgSatzvey
Mulled wine in the Cologne “Stadtgarten”
The Stadtgarten in Cologne's popular Belgian Quarter is transformed into a cozy and romantic village setting at Christmas time. Fairy lights and treetops decorate the park at Venloer Strasse 40. Those who love Christmas markets, and friends and families with children all flock to the market. The 80 exhibitors change every week and include works of art, handicrafts and jewelry. The SternKundt Theater presents the popular Punch and Judy show for children aged three and older from Tuesdays to Fridays. Admission is free. Visitors can enjoy culinary delights such as crêpes, Alsatian tarte flambée and cinnamon buns. The Stadtgarten team will also be serving home-made mulled wine.
- Opening hours: from November 23 to December 23, Monday to Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 9:30 p.m. (on Sunday of the dead, November 26, it opens at 6 p.m.).
- Directions: Venloer Strasse 40, 50672 Cologne. Tram lines 3, 4 and 5 go to the Hans-Böckler-Platz/Bf. West stop. Drivers can park their cars in the Ringkarree, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring and Maastrichter Strasse parking garages.
- Further information can be found at: www.weihnachtsmarkt-stadtgarten.de
Christmas at Dyck Castle
The extensive grounds of Schloss Dyck have an eventful history: first mentioned in the 11th century, it was expanded into a baroque residence with a brewery, riding stables and outer castle courtyard in the 17th century. The picturesque moated castle near Jüchen in the Rhine district of Neuss extends over four islands and is surrounded by an English garden. This year's "Schlossweihnacht" (“Castle Christmas”) will once again take place in this impressive setting. Around 140 exhibitors with Christmas decorations, jewelry and gift ideas await visitors. A special highlight: for the first time, the stalls will be lined up along a candle-lit circular path. Christmas delicacies, such as mulled wine from the vineyards, cookies and stollen, and specialties from Tyrol and Italy will await visitors. There will be a mini carousel and a steam train for children.
- Opening hours: on the weekends between December 2 and 23, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Directions: Schloss Dyck, 41363 Jüchen. There is a shuttle bus from Büttgen S-Bahn station to the castle for rail travelers.
- Admission: Adults 17.50 euros, reduced 13.50 euros, children 13.50 euros (same prices in advance online sales)
- Further information at: www.stiftung-schloss-dyck.de
Benrath Castle
A variety of arts and crafts, hot drinks and culinary delicacies are offered in a cozy atmosphere with wooden huts around the moated castle of Benrath in Düsseldorf. On guided tours, visitors can also learn of the rich history of the "pleasure and hunting lodge" built in the French style and explore the interior of the impressive residence.
- Opening hours: from November 24 to December 23 on Fridays from 2 pm to 9 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. The market is closed on the Sunday of the dead (Nov. 26). On December 23, the Christmas market opens from 11 am to 6 pm.
- Admission: free of charge
- Directions: Benrather Schlossallee 100-106, 40597 Düsseldorf. By car from Bonn via the A59, A46, exit Benrath. By regional train: S6, RE1, RE5 to Benrath S-Bahn station, 10 minutes on foot.
- Further information at: www.schloss-benrath.de
Lüntenbeck Castle
This year's traditional Christmas market will once again take place in the idyllic courtyard set inside the old walls of Lüntenbeck Castle in Wuppertal. The theme this year is "Cinnamon, Glitter and Vivaldi". More than 100 stalls will offer selected works of art with baroque music playing in the background. According to the organizers of the market, there will be special culinary treats and a variety of entertainment to ensure a pleasant pre-Christmas outing. For those who can read German, information boards along the way make for a tour of the history of the 1200-year-old estate.
- Opening hours: on December 9 and 10, December 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Admission: eight euros, children up to 14 years free, seven euros in advance online sales
- Directions: Lüntenbeck 1, 42327 Wuppertal. Those arriving by car can use the event parking lot at Industriestrasse 76. From there, a footpath leads to the castle.
- Further information can be found at: www.schloss-luentenbeck.de
“Blotschenmarkt” in Mettmann
The “Blotschenmarkt” is one of the oldest Christmas markets in North Rhine-Westphalia. Its name comes from the term "Blotschen" (wooden shoes). In the past, women are said to have walked to the village pond in Blotschen to wash their laundry. Around 50 stalls are gathered around the old St. Lambertus Church in the upper town - surrounded by half-timbered houses. There is a colorful mix of charitable and commercial vendors, sports clubs and other organizations.
- Opening hours: from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 17, Monday to Thursday from 4 to 9 pm, Friday from 4 to 10 pm, Saturday from 12 to 10 pm and Sunday from 12 to 9 pm
- Admission: free of charge
- Directions: Markt, 40822 Mettmann. Take the regional train S28 to the "Mettmann-Zentrum" stop, from there it is a seven-minute walk to the historic market square. Cars can be parked in the three parking garages in the city center, which are a three-minute walk from the Christmas market.
- Further information can be found at: www.blotschenmarkt-mettmann.de
Romantic Christmas market at Merode Castle
Surrounded by the imposing castle façade of Schloss Merode, the castle courtyard and the extensive park are illuminated by thousands of lights, candles, lanterns and torches, creating an intimate atmosphere. Visitors find a lovingly decorated village of huts with colorful, pre-Christmas market activities. Traditional craftsmen, including wood turners, candle makers, nativity scene makers, basket weavers and potters, produce truly unique items in wooden huts decorated for Christmas. At the end of each market day, "Silent Night" is played live from the drawbridge as a trumpet solo followed by a final fanfare.
- Opening hours: from Wednesday, November 29, to Saturday, December 23, Monday to Thursday 3 to 8 pm, Friday 3 to 10 pm, Saturday 2 to 10 pm, Sunday 12 to 8 pm. Closed on Monday, December 4 and Tuesday, December 5. Open on Saturday, December 23, from 12 noon to 8 pm.
- Admission: Monday to Wednesday seven euros (starting at 6 pm four euros), Thursday (from 6 pm four euros) and Friday eleven euros (from 6 pm five euros), Saturday (from 6 pm five euros) and Sunday twelve euros, children between six and 16 years four euros. People with physical impairments who have a valid pass get free admission and accompanying persons are free if the need for permanent accompaniment is proven by a "B" label, otherwise they pay four euros.
- Directions: Kreuzherrenstrasse 1, 52379 Langerwehe. The adjacent car and bus parking spaces are available to visitors free of charge. However, there may be waiting times at the weekend.
- Further information can be found at: www.weihnachtsmarkt-merode.de
"Christmas for all the senses" at the Kommern Open-Air Museum
At the Christmas market in the LVR Open-Air Museum Kommern, visitors can immerse themselves in earlier times and learn how rural families once prepared for Christmas. Christmas music can be heard in the parlors of the old homesteads that are part of the museum, while broom makers, blacksmiths, weavers, wood turners and stonemasons demonstrate their skills. Baked apples, roasted almonds and eggnog come fresh from the museum ovens and kitchen. At the Advent market with toys, stationery, glass art, patchwork and more, you can find beautiful Christmas gifts.
- Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: Adults 9.50 euros, disabled persons, students, trainees 7.50 euros, children and young people under the age of 18 as well as refugees have free admission on presentation of an official certificate with up to 2 accompanying persons.
- How to get there: Take the regional trains RB24, RE12 and RE22 to Mechernich station, from there take bus no. 773 to the open-air museum. If you travel by bus or train, you can visit the open-air museum (and the Christmas market) at a reduced price of 8.50 euros on presentation of your public transport ticket.
- Further information can be found at: www.kommern.lvr.de
This is a list of unique Christmas markets which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Are you missing an unusual Christmas market in the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)