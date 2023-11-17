GA listing These Christmas markets in the region are unique

The extensive grounds of Schloss Dyck have an eventful history: first mentioned in the 11th century, it was expanded into a baroque residence with a brewery, riding stables and outer castle courtyard in the 17th century. The picturesque moated castle near Jüchen in the Rhine district of Neuss extends over four islands and is surrounded by an English garden. This year's "Schlossweihnacht" (“Castle Christmas”) will once again take place in this impressive setting. Around 140 exhibitors with Christmas decorations, jewelry and gift ideas await visitors. A special highlight: for the first time, the stalls will be lined up along a candle-lit circular path. Christmas delicacies, such as mulled wine from the vineyards, cookies and stollen, and specialties from Tyrol and Italy will await visitors. There will be a mini carousel and a steam train for children.