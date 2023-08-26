Concerts, festivals and music events These concerts will take place in Bonn and the region in 2023 and 2024
Bonn/Cologne · In 2023 and 2024, music fans will get their fill of great music: Madonna, Coldplay, James Blunt, Helene Fischer and many other artists will play concerts in Cologne, Bonn and the region.
Live music fans have many concerts to look forward to for the rest of 2023 and in 2024. Top bands and popular music artists have concerts planned for Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is anticipating quite a few music festivals, among them the Bonn Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice, where PUR and Silbermond will be performing this summer. Singing greats like Madonna, Sarah Connor and James Blunt have announced they will be performing in Cologne. Coldplay will be performing in Düsseldorf. The music festival Rock am Ring will also start up again in 2024.
Rhein-Energie-Stadion
- 9 September: AnnenMayKantereit
- 13 July 2024: Roland Kaiser
Lanxess Arena
- 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 August and 1 and 2 September 2023: Helene Fischer
- 21 September: Snoop Dogg
- 17 October: Louis Tomlinson
- 18 October: The Princes
- 3 November: Ezhel
- 5 November: Sido
- 7 November: Shirin David
- 9 November: Maite Kelly
- 15 and 16 November: Madonna
- 20 November: Alligatoah
- 25 November: André Rieu
- 26 November: Kerstin Ott
- 2 December: 90’s Super Show with Caught in the act and Rednex a. o.
- 4 December: Sting, sold out
- 9 December: Sarah Connor
- 22 December: Night of the Proms with Anastacia and James Morrison among others
- 5 February 2024: Luciano
- 15 March 2024: James Blunt
- 17 March 2024: Kontra K
- 3, 5 and 8 April 2024: Depeche Mode
- 6 April 2024: Querbeat
E-Werk
- 23 October: LARKIN POE
- 28 October: Brings
- 6 November: Ellie Goulding
Palladium
- 16 and 17 September 2023: Die Ärzte, sold out
- 29 October: Fletcher
- 16 November: Annett Louisan
- 9 December: Mando Diao
- 12 December: Feine Sahne Fischfilet
- 28 December: Matthias Reim
- 27 February 2:024: Kim Petras
- 5 March 2024 Nico Santos
- 27 March 2024: Province Additional Show
- 26 April 2024: Bosse
Other concert highlights:
Concerts 2023 and 2024 in Bonn
Harmony
- 13 September: Ian Paice
- 19 November: Guildo Horn additional concert
- 3 December: Miljö
- 6 March 2024: Anne Haigis
Panama Open Air on 28 June and 29 June of 2024 in Bonn
The techno festival in Bonn's Rheinaue will take place again in 2024.
Randale & Freunde Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue, 22 June in 2024
- Querbeat
Green Juice Festival in Bonn on 2 and 3 August in 2024
The first acts will probably be announced in December, 2023.
More concert highlights in Bonn for 2023
22 September: Scala & Kolacny Brothers, Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel
- 30 September: Robbers, Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel
- 12 November: Old acquaintances, Pantheon Theatre
- 4 December: Pantheon Theatre
- 10 December: Bläck Fööss Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel
- 12 December: Tom Gaebel, Bonn Opera House
Concerts and festivals in the region
Rock am Ring, 7 to 9 June of 2024
The legendary festival at the Nürburgring will take place again in 2024. The line-up for Rock am Ring next summer has not yet been decided.
Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach
- 12 July in 2024: PUR
Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf
- 20, 21 and 23 July in 2024: Coldplay
