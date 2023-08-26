Concerts, festivals and music events These concerts will take place in Bonn and the region in 2023 and 2024

Live music fans have many concerts to look forward to for the rest of 2023 and in 2024. Top bands and popular music artists have concerts planned for Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is anticipating quite a few music festivals, among them the Bonn Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice, where PUR and Silbermond will be performing this summer. Singing greats like Madonna, Sarah Connor and James Blunt have announced they will be performing in Cologne. Coldplay will be performing in Düsseldorf. The music festival Rock am Ring will also start up again in 2024.