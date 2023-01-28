Music events of the year : These concerts will take place in Cologne, Bonn and the region in 2023
Bonn/Cologne In 2023, many music fans will be able to see their favorite artists perform: Lizzo, Madonna, Pink, Elton John, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Bruce Springsteen and many other artists will play concerts in Cologne, Bonn and the region.
- Rhine Energy Stadium
- Lanxess Arena
- Tanzbrunnen
- E-Werk
- Palladium
- Other concert highlights in Cologne:
- Concerts in 2023 in Bonn
- Harmony
- Kunstrasen Bonn
- Panama Open Air on June 30 and July 1 in Bonn
- Green Juice Festival in Bonn from August 3 to 5
- Further concert highlights in Bonn in 2023
- Concerts and festivals 2023 in the region
- Rock am Ring, June 2 to 4
- Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach
- Merkur Play Arena Düsseldorf
For 2023, music fans can look forward to many live performances. Top bands and well-known artists are scheduled for concerts in Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is looking forward to hosting the music festivals Bonner Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice, where Bon Iver, Bastille and Placebo, among others, will perform this summer. Vocal greats such as Madonna, Elton John and Pink have announced they will be coming to Cologne. In Düsseldorf, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles and Depeche Mode will also be performing. Lionel Richie and the Imagine Dragons will play in Mönchengladbach. Also at Rock am Ring this year, well-known bands and artists such as the Foo Fighters, Apache 207 and the Toten Hosen will be there.
Rhine Energy Stadium
- June 9: Muse
- July 8/9: Pink
- September 9: AnnenMayKantereit
Lanxess Arena
- February 5/6/8: Robbie Williams
- February 14: Michael Bublé
- February 24: Panic! At The Disco
- February 27: Lizzo
- February 28: Lewis Capaldi
- March 2: George Ezra
- March 3: Electric Callboy
- March 4: Roland Kaiser
- March 10: Måneskin
- March 16: Alligatoah
- March 23: Johannes Oerding
- March 25/26/29/31 and April 1/2: Helene Fischer
- April 21: Macklemore
- April 23: Pur
- April 27: Fettes Brot
- May 2: Capital Bra
- May 8: Sam Smith
- May 9: Roger Waters
- May 11: Andreas Gabalier
- May 16/18/19: Elton John
- May 26: DJ Bobo
- May 27: Herbert Grönemeyer
- May 30: Wincent Weiss
- June 9: Hans Zimmer
- June 10 Peter Gabriel
- June 17: Louis Tomlinson
- July 1: Pet Shop Boys
- July 2: Kiss
- July 3: Shawn Mendes
- September 9: blink-182
- September 22: Dieter Thomas Kuhn & Band
- October 18: The Princes
- November 5: Sido
- November 9: Maite Kelly
- November 15/16: Madonna
- November 26: Kerstin Ott
- December 4: Sting
- December 9: Sarah Connor
Tanzbrunnen
- May 13: Kasalla
- May 26: Alexander Marcus
- June 13: Jack Johnson
- June 20: Dean Lewis
- July 1: Silver Moon
- August 25: Helge Schneider
- August 26: Bläck Fööss
- August 30: Cro
- September 8: Revolverheld
- September 10: Fury in the Slaughterhouse
- September 14: Element of Crime
- September 16: Cat Ballou
E-Werk
- March 10: Lukas Graham
- April 1: Tim Bendsko
- April 30: Elif
- May 6: Sportfreunde Stiller
- May 7: Tokio Hotel
- June 3: Namika
Palladium
- January 29: Bullet For My Vallentine
- March 4: Loredana
- April 1: Max Giesinger
- April 2: Finch
- April 8: Michelle
- April 23: Katie Melua
- May 3: Avril Lavigne
- May 27: Bausa
- December 28: Matthias Reim
Other concert highlights in Cologne:
- April 1: Tom Grennon, Die Kantine
- April 11: Pomme, Luxor
- April 11: David Garrett, Cologne Philharmonic Hall
- May 5: Gregor Meyle, Kulturkirche
Concerts in 2023 in Bonn
Harmony
- February 1: Wishbone Ash
- March 5: Mitch Ryder
- March 10: Petra Chapel
- March 24: Laura Cox
- April 18: Bläck Fööss
- April 24: Mothers Finest
- May 11: Ezio
- May 12: Yames Yorkston & Nina Persson
- May 20: Andreas Kümmert
- September 13: Ian Paice
- November 18: Guildo Horn
- December 3: Miljö
Kunstrasen Bonn
- June 15: Santiano
- June 18: Classic Picnic
- June 19: Bon Iver
- June 20: Porcupine Tree
- July 4: One Republic
- July 7: Roland Kaiser
- July 8: Folk Picnic
- July 14: Simply Red
- July 15: Broilers
- August 2: Bastille
- August 4: Brings
- August 10: Placebo
- August 12: Niedeckens BAP with Wolfgang Niedecken
Panama Open Air on June 30 and July 1 in Bonn
After a three-year pandemic break, the techno festival in Bonn's Rheinaue will take place again this year. The artists confirmed so far are:
- Marteria
- Martin Garrix
- Skrillex
- Cascada
- Esther Graf
- Gestört Aber Geil
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Wiz Khalifa
Green Juice Festival in Bonn from August 3 to 5
The following artists will be there:
- Casper
- By the way Lisbeth
- Donots
- Leonids
- Schmyt
- Bruckner
- Blackout Problems
- My Ugly Clementine
- Ennio
- Dilla
- RAUM27
- Power Plush
- Sperling
- Get Jealous
- Rogers
- anaïs
- Ice Cream At The Alligator Park
- twentyseven.
Further concert highlights in Bonn in 2023
- February 5: Götz Alsmann & Band, Theater Bonn Opera House
- February 10: Graupause, Kult 41
- April 29: Max Mutzke, Bonn Opera House
- June 18: Cat Ballou, Telekom Campus
- July 29: Querbeat, Randale & Freunde Festival, Bonn Rheinaue
- August 27: Höhner, Maritim Hotel Bonn
- September 22: Scala & Kolacny Brothers, Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel
- November 21: Alte Bekannte, Pantheon Theater
- December 12: Tom Gaebel, Bonn Opera House
Concerts and festivals 2023 in the region
Rock am Ring, June 2 to 4
The legendary festival at the Nürburgring will again feature many well-known bands and musicians in 2023. The headliners this year at Rock am Ring are:
- Foo Fighters
- Die Toten Hosen
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Apache 207
- K.I.Z.
- NOFX
- Tenacious D
- Yungblud
- Kings of Leon
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Rise Against
- Limp Bizkit
- Incubus
Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach
- May 25: Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard
- June 8: Sarah Connor
- June 17: Roland Kaiser
- June 20: Sting
- June 21: One Republic
- June 22: Lionel Richie
- July 12: Simply Red
- July 14: Imagine Dragons
- July 22: Michael Patrick Kelly
Merkur Play Arena Düsseldorf
- June 4/6: Depeche Mode
- June 21: Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street-Band
- June 27/28: Harry Styles
- July 4: The Weeknd
This is a listing of concerts and music events in the region and does not claim to be complete. It is also not a ranking.
(Orig. text: Sarah Remsky / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)