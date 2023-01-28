Music events of the year : These concerts will take place in Cologne, Bonn and the region in 2023

Elton John will be on the last leg farewell tour in 2023. Foto: dpa/Susan Walsh

Bonn/Cologne In 2023, many music fans will be able to see their favorite artists perform: Lizzo, Madonna, Pink, Elton John, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Bruce Springsteen and many other artists will play concerts in Cologne, Bonn and the region.

For 2023, music fans can look forward to many live performances. Top bands and well-known artists are scheduled for concerts in Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is looking forward to hosting the music festivals Bonner Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice, where Bon Iver, Bastille and Placebo, among others, will perform this summer. Vocal greats such as Madonna, Elton John and Pink have announced they will be coming to Cologne. In Düsseldorf, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles and Depeche Mode will also be performing. Lionel Richie and the Imagine Dragons will play in Mönchengladbach. Also at Rock am Ring this year, well-known bands and artists such as the Foo Fighters, Apache 207 and the Toten Hosen will be there.

Rhine Energy Stadium

June 9: Muse

July 8/9: Pink

September 9: AnnenMayKantereit

Lanxess Arena

February 5/6/8: Robbie Williams

February 14: Michael Bublé

February 24: Panic! At The Disco

February 27: Lizzo

February 28: Lewis Capaldi

March 2: George Ezra

March 3: Electric Callboy

March 4: Roland Kaiser

March 10: Måneskin

March 16: Alligatoah

March 23: Johannes Oerding

March 25/26/29/31 and April 1/2: Helene Fischer

April 21: Macklemore

April 23: Pur

April 27: Fettes Brot

May 2: Capital Bra

May 8: Sam Smith

May 9: Roger Waters

May 11: Andreas Gabalier

May 16/18/19: Elton John

May 26: DJ Bobo

May 27: Herbert Grönemeyer

May 30: Wincent Weiss

June 9: Hans Zimmer

June 10 Peter Gabriel

June 17: Louis Tomlinson

July 1: Pet Shop Boys

July 2: Kiss

July 3: Shawn Mendes

September 9: blink-182

September 22: Dieter Thomas Kuhn & Band

October 18: The Princes

November 5: Sido

November 9: Maite Kelly

November 15/16: Madonna

November 26: Kerstin Ott

December 4: Sting

December 9: Sarah Connor

Tanzbrunnen

May 13: Kasalla

May 26: Alexander Marcus

June 13: Jack Johnson

June 20: Dean Lewis

July 1: Silver Moon

August 25: Helge Schneider

August 26: Bläck Fööss

August 30: Cro

September 8: Revolverheld

September 10: Fury in the Slaughterhouse

September 14: Element of Crime

September 16: Cat Ballou

E-Werk

March 10: Lukas Graham

April 1: Tim Bendsko

April 30: Elif

May 6: Sportfreunde Stiller

May 7: Tokio Hotel

June 3: Namika

Palladium

January 29: Bullet For My Vallentine

March 4: Loredana

April 1: Max Giesinger

April 2: Finch

April 8: Michelle

April 23: Katie Melua

May 3: Avril Lavigne

May 27: Bausa

December 28: Matthias Reim

Other concert highlights in Cologne:

April 1: Tom Grennon, Die Kantine

April 11: Pomme, Luxor

April 11: David Garrett, Cologne Philharmonic Hall

May 5: Gregor Meyle, Kulturkirche

Concerts in 2023 in Bonn

Harmony

February 1: Wishbone Ash

March 5: Mitch Ryder

March 10: Petra Chapel

March 24: Laura Cox

April 18: Bläck Fööss

April 24: Mothers Finest

May 11: Ezio

May 12: Yames Yorkston & Nina Persson

May 20: Andreas Kümmert

September 13: Ian Paice

November 18: Guildo Horn

December 3: Miljö

Kunstrasen Bonn

June 15: Santiano

June 18: Classic Picnic

June 19: Bon Iver

June 20: Porcupine Tree

July 4: One Republic

July 7: Roland Kaiser

July 8: Folk Picnic

July 14: Simply Red

July 15: Broilers

August 2: Bastille

August 4: Brings

August 10: Placebo

August 12: Niedeckens BAP with Wolfgang Niedecken

Panama Open Air on June 30 and July 1 in Bonn

After a three-year pandemic break, the techno festival in Bonn's Rheinaue will take place again this year. The artists confirmed so far are:

Marteria

Martin Garrix

Skrillex

Cascada

Esther Graf

Gestört Aber Geil

Rüfüs Du Sol

Wiz Khalifa

Green Juice Festival in Bonn from August 3 to 5

The following artists will be there:

Casper

By the way Lisbeth

Donots

Leonids

Schmyt

Bruckner

Blackout Problems

My Ugly Clementine

Ennio

Dilla

RAUM27

Power Plush

Sperling

Get Jealous

Rogers

anaïs

Ice Cream At The Alligator Park

twentyseven.

Further concert highlights in Bonn in 2023

February 5: Götz Alsmann & Band, Theater Bonn Opera House

February 10: Graupause, Kult 41

April 29: Max Mutzke, Bonn Opera House

June 18: Cat Ballou, Telekom Campus

July 29: Querbeat, Randale & Freunde Festival, Bonn Rheinaue

August 27: Höhner, Maritim Hotel Bonn

September 22: Scala & Kolacny Brothers, Brückenforum Bonn/Beuel

November 21: Alte Bekannte, Pantheon Theater

December 12: Tom Gaebel, Bonn Opera House

Concerts and festivals 2023 in the region

Rock am Ring, June 2 to 4

The legendary festival at the Nürburgring will again feature many well-known bands and musicians in 2023. The headliners this year at Rock am Ring are:

Foo Fighters

Die Toten Hosen

Machine Gun Kelly

Apache 207

K.I.Z.

NOFX

Tenacious D

Yungblud

Kings of Leon

Bring Me The Horizon

Rise Against

Limp Bizkit

Incubus

Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach

May 25: Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard

June 8: Sarah Connor

June 17: Roland Kaiser

June 20: Sting

June 21: One Republic

June 22: Lionel Richie

July 12: Simply Red

July 14: Imagine Dragons

July 22: Michael Patrick Kelly

Merkur Play Arena Düsseldorf

June 4/6: Depeche Mode

June 21: Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street-Band

June 27/28: Harry Styles

July 4: The Weeknd