Music events These concerts will take place in Cologne, Bonn and the region in 2024
Bonn/Cologne · 2024 looks promising for music fans: Scorpions, Coldplay, James Blunt and many other artists will be playing concerts in Cologne, Bonn and the region.
Music lovers have many live concerts to look forward to in 2024. Big-name bands and popular artists have concerts planned for Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is looking forward to the music festivals Bonner Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice. Big names such as the Scorpions, James Blunt and Depeche Mode have announced they will be playing in Cologne. Coldplay will be performing in Düsseldorf and Zucchero and Keane in Bonn at Kunst!Rasen. Rock am Ring will also take place again in 2024.
Rhein-Energie-Stadium
- July 13, 2024 Roland Kaiser
Lanxess Arena
- February 9, 2024 Maite Kelly
- February 15, 2024 Luciano
- March 15, 2024 James Blunt
- March 17, 2024 Kontra K
- April 3, 5 and 8, 2024 Depeche Mode
- April 6, 2024 Querbeat
- April 29, 2024 Thirty Seconds to Mars
- June 5, 2024 Nicki Minaj
- September 18, 2024 Scorpions
- October 4 and 5, 2024 Cat Ballou
- December 5, 2024 Die Fantastischen Vier
Palladium
- February 27, 2024 Kim Petras
- March 5, 2024 Nico Santos
- March 27, 2024 Provinz extra show
- April 26, 2024 Bosse
Kunst!Rasen 2024
- June 27: The National
- June 30: Classic!Picnic
- July 3: Greta van Fleet
- July 4: Nile Rodgers & Chic + Kool & The Gang
- July 5: ZZ Top + Warren Haynes
- July 6: Folk!Picnic
- July 11: Zucchero
- July 26: Jamie Cullum
- August 7: Keane
- August 9: PUR
- August 17: Silver Moon
- August 18: LEA
- August 19: KORN
- August 23: Schiller
Harmonie
- March 6, 2024 Anne Haigis
Panama Open Air on June 28 and 29, 2024 in Bonn
The techno festival in Bonn's Rheinaue will take place again in 2024.
Randale & Freunde Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue, June 22, 2024.
- Querbeat
Green Juice Festival in Bonn August 2 and 3, 2024.
Everything about the Green Juice Festival 2024 can be found here: https://ga.de/bonn/stadt-bonn/green-juice-2024-in-bonn-line-up-tickets-anfahrt-und-weitere-infos_aid-43327795
Rock am Ring, June 7 to 9, 2024
The legendary festival at the Nürburgring will take place from June 7 to 9, 2024. The line-up for Rock am Ring has already been confirmed - including a band from Bonn: Rock am Ring
Borussia Park Mönchengladbach
- July 21: P!nk
Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach
- July 12: PUR
Merkur Spiel-Arena Düsseldorf
- July 20, 21 and 23: Coldplay
This is a list of concerts and music events in the region and does not claim to be exhaustive. It is also not a ranking.
(Orig. text: Sarah Remsky, Anja Wollschlaeger; Translation: ck)