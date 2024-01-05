Music events These concerts will take place in Cologne, Bonn and the region in 2024

Music lovers have many live concerts to look forward to in 2024. Big-name bands and popular artists have concerts planned for Bonn, Cologne and the surrounding area. Bonn is looking forward to the music festivals Bonner Kunstrasen, Panama Open Air and Green Juice. Big names such as the Scorpions, James Blunt and Depeche Mode have announced they will be playing in Cologne. Coldplay will be performing in Düsseldorf and Zucchero and Keane in Bonn at Kunst!Rasen. Rock am Ring will also take place again in 2024.