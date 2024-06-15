Monkey costumes, camouflage nets and a Trabent These curiosities await at the Prinzengarde flea market in Godesberg

A special vehicle will also be auctioned on Sunday by the AKP members: a Trabant P601, for which a minimum bid will be announced at the auction. The car, built in 1987, has an engine power of 19 kW (26 PS). The Trabant has an unladen weight of 630 kilograms and can reach a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour, explains Detlef Windmüller, the AKP’s fleet manager. “The car comes with a new fuel tank,” he says. Notably, the bonnet features a horse decal, as the car was previously part of the Prinzengarde equestrian corps equipment. The rear window bears red lettering: “Me rigge imme wigge AKP Reitercorps 1976” (dialect for “We are always riding, AKP equestrian corps”).