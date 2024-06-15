Monkey costumes, camouflage nets and a Trabent These curiosities await at the Prinzengarde flea market in Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · This weekend’s flea market by the Carnival Society Prinzengarde (AKP) promises a plethora of discoveries. The association will also be offering historical carnival items, including old costumes, medals and pins.
From camouflage nets to a Trabant car: When the doors to the indoor flea market of the General Carnival Society Prinzengarde (AKP) open at 11 a.m. this Sunday, numerous curiosities will be up for sale – including items from the 77-year-old carnival club’s collection. Why are the carnival enthusiasts parting with some of their historical treasures from their armoury? “We need space for our extensive club equipment,” says Miriam Löbbing.
Anyone who remembers the legendary AKP jungle ball events at the Stadthalle Bad Godesberg, which attracted many partygoers until the mid-1980s, will recall the camouflage net decorations that created the jungle scenery. In addition to these, monkey costumes from past carnival seasons will be offered, says AKP chairman Andreas Löbbing. There will also be oddments from the former AKP music corps, such as drums and other musical instruments available for purchase.
Old carnival medals and festival badges from the past decades will also be on sale at the flea market. Visitors might find they can fill gaps in their own medal collections with these wonderfully designed colourful carnival medals or festival badges, says Miriam Löbbing. Some of these medals come from the estates of AKP members who have passed away in recent years.
A Trabant to be Auctioned
A special vehicle will also be auctioned on Sunday by the AKP members: a Trabant P601, for which a minimum bid will be announced at the auction. The car, built in 1987, has an engine power of 19 kW (26 PS). The Trabant has an unladen weight of 630 kilograms and can reach a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour, explains Detlef Windmüller, the AKP’s fleet manager. “The car comes with a new fuel tank,” he says. Notably, the bonnet features a horse decal, as the car was previously part of the Prinzengarde equestrian corps equipment. The rear window bears red lettering: “Me rigge imme wigge AKP Reitercorps 1976” (dialect for “We are always riding, AKP equestrian corps”).
Several AKP club members have rummaged through their basements and wardrobes to stock additional flea market tables. Among the items are toys and children’s clothing. And, “There will surely be a few carnival costumes looking forward to a new owner,” says Miriam Löbbing.
The indoor flea market will take place at the AKP’s Zeughaus, Friesdorfer Straße 242b, in Bad Godesberg (entrance opposite the Aral petrol station). Refreshments, homemade cakes, and waffles will also be available.)
(Original text: Alfred Schmelzeisen; Translation: Jean Lennox)