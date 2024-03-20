First wave of travelers These days around Easter will be especially busy at Cologne/Bonn Airport
Cologne/Bonn · Cologne/Bonn Airport is preparing for an onslaught of travelers: Easter marks the start of the main travel season of the year. How many passengers are expected - and on which days will it be especially busy?
The days of Easter vacation traditionally mark the start of the first major travel wave of the year at airports in Germany. On Tuesday, Cologne/Bonn Airport said it was expecting an increased number of travelers. The airport is anticipating around 460,000 passengers over the duration of the Easter holidays, which begins when schools go on break March 22 and ends on April 7.
The predicted number of passengers is nearly the same as the number of passengers from the Easter period a year ago: according to the airport, nearly 460,000 people traveled during those two vacation weeks lat year. That was six percent more than during the 2022 Easter vacations, but still 20 percent less than in the pre-Covid year of 2019.
Favorite destination: Spain
Thilo Schmid, CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH, is confident about the current year: "Cologne/Bonn has had a very good start to the year. In the first few months we had significantly more passengers than in the same period last year." The peak travel season begins at Easter and continues into the fall.
The airport is expecting around 77,000 travelers on the first weekend of the Easter vacation period, 97,000 on the last weekend and around 107,000 over the Easter weekend, including Good Friday. The airport says that Friday, April 5 is the peak day: 33,000 people are expected to take off and land at the airport in one day alone.
Travelers prefer to fly to Spain during the Easter vacations: 110,000 holiday-makers have booked a flight there, the majority of them to Mallorca. Turkey, Great Britain and Italy follow as the most popular destinations. The airport wants to remind travelers that it is switching from a winter to a summer flight schedule on Easter Sunday. Some new destinations are available in the summer.
(Original text: Nina Bärschneider / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)