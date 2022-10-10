Bonn, Alfter and Lohmar : These farms in the region offer programs for children

Colorful hustle and bustle at the Leyenhof in Bonn-Friesdorf: Children get up close to the sheep and lambs on Vicky Jacobs' farm (center). Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Region Region. Getting close to animals and nature on a farm is an unforgettable experience for both children and adults. Here are some places in the region that offer activities and programs for families.

There's the smell of hay and pasture, roosters crowing, pigs frolicking in the barn and goats bleating. On farms, nature is close enough to touch. Everywhere there is something to pet, feed and smell. Many farms offer insights into the work of farmers and everyday life on a farm, usually with an educational approach. For children, this is often an unforgettable experience. Here is an overview of farms you can visit in Bonn and the region.

■ Der Leyenhof: The history of Der Leyenhof in Bonn-Friesdorf goes back at least to the 15th century: At that time, it belonged to the Siegburg Benedictine Abbey. The owner in later times, who was named von der Leyen, ultimately gave the farm its name. From the earlier times of Der Leyenhof, only the half-timbered house behind the street wall has been preserved.

Der Leyenhof has more to offer than its history. For school classes, pre-school groups or conferences, there are guided tours on organic farming. "The tours are at their best in the summer months," says Leyenhof owner Vicky Jacobs. "We still offer some in October, but they're already booked up." The tours will continue in May 2023.

Der Leyenhof is home to rabbits, three goats and a flock of sheep. According to Jacobs, the sheep are very trusting. "That's an experience the kids so rarely get," she says. "Plus, on the tours, the kids go around the whole property once and get to taste everything that's growing in the fields. In the process, they also learn about new vegetables and what's in season." As well, they learn about the basics of organic farming. For example, organic fertilizers and beneficial insects are used instead of chemical pesticides.

The Leyenhof also offers a delivery service for organic products from its own nursery and from partners in the region.

Im Bachele 1b, 53175 Bonn-Friesdorf, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 0228-313502, hofladen@derleyenhof.de, www.derleyenhof.de

■ Stallgespräch Alfter: The educational and recreational farm in Alfter is not a farm in the classic sense. To ensure that children do not lose their connection to nature, there are a number of offers. Owner Ulrike Kreysa is convinced that being alienated from nature has a negative impact on emotional, motor and cognitive development. In order to promote contact with nature, there are a variety of learning and experiential spaces on her farm that are designed to heighten awareness of the environment and agricultural processes - whether in the barn or in the pasture, in the garden or field.

"We offer animal-assisted interventions, farm-based educational projects and nature-based recreational activities on our farm," Kreysa says. For example, children learn about the importance of agriculture in their daily lives. Sustainable learning with all the senses is made possible by helping with the daily care of the animals or sowing, tending or harvesting the plants in the fields. At the same time, the children expand their social skills through joint activities and involvement with the animals.

"We have guinea pigs, chickens, five sheep, six goats, horses, cats and dogs. They're all used to people, too," Kreysa said. "They're really trained therapy animals."

The farm does not have specific opening hours. "We're here working, but we're busy with animal care and everything," Kreysa says. "And then we have groups here, so you can't just come by here, you have to contact us in advance." Children aren't the only ones targeted. Kreysa says there's also a dementia project, among others.

■ Schiefelbusch farm in Lohmar: Visitors can gain a complete overview at the Schiefelbusch farm in Lohmar. The program includes farm tours and workshops for kindergartens and school classes. The farm's trained staff explain everything about working in agriculture, such as how grain becomes bread or milk becomes cheese. Depending on the time of day, there is an opportunity to take part in milking and to pick strawberries or asparagus according to the season.

One of the main focuses is that visitors can experience agriculture up close. For this reason, the farm offers a wide range of games and activities related to agriculture, including a corn maze. The farm also hosts children's birthday parties. Information boards and direct examples of sustainable agriculture, such as fields where larks live, provide knowledge about nature and modern agriculture.

Schiefelbusch 3, 53797 Lohmar, Do, Fr 8.30-18.30, Sa 8.30-17, So 12.30-17.30 Uhr, 02205-83554, info@bauerngut-schiefelbusch.de, www.bauerngut-schiefelbusch.de

■ Krewelshof in Lohmar:

Corn maze, ice skating rink and pumpkin exhibitions: You'll find it all at Krewelshof in Lohmar. The focus is on movement: In the family barn with a play park it is possible to drive pedal go-karts as well as jump on the trampoline or in the bouncy castle. From July to November, a corn maze is set up on the farm.

In autumn, the Krewelshof is all about the pumpkin show. The highlight is a large pyramid of pumpkins in the middle of the farm. The orange vegetable is also the focus of pumpkin carving. Every weekend in September and October, children and adults can create their own pumpkin figures from 2 to 5 pm. Each pumpkin costs 6.90 euros. The goal, according to marketing director Najla A. Nabout, is to break the record for the largest pumpkin carving chain in North Rhine-Westphalia. "The more children and families who participate, the longer our pumpkin carving chain will be," she says.

The Krewelshof also houses animals. The visitors' room offers the opportunity to observe goats or visit donkeys. The Krewelshof also provides interesting information: for example, how fresh and soft cheese is made from goat's milk. With the help of showcases, information posters as well as guided tours and cheese-making workshops, visitors get an insight into the farm's cheese production. It is possible to look into the cheese dairy from the outside every day and follow every single production step.

Several times a year there are also herbal tours or herbal seminars with the workshop "Herbal salts, oil, vinegar make yourself" for small groups. The Krewelshof has other locations in Prüm and Mechernich-Obergartzem.

Krewelshof 1, 53797 Lohmar, daily 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (farm store), krewelshof.de/location-lohmar

Orig. text: Jill Mylonas