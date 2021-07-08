GA listed : These flea markets in Bonn and the region will take place again

Bonn The flea markets in Bonn and the region have been cancelled for a long time because of the Corona pandemic. In the meantime, some flea markets are held again. We give an overview.

For lovers of flea markets, the Corona pandemic meant a lean period: many flea markets were cancelled. With the lowered incidence value and the accompanying relaxations, the first markets are now scheduled again under certain conditions. We give an overview of which flea markets are planned.

Rarities and antiques in the junk factory

Rarities, curiosities and antiques can be found at the Bonn Antique and Flea Market. Ten employees sell unique items in the old factory building every Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. After a Corona break, the weekly markets have been held again since June 12.

Where: Bonn Antique and Flea Market, Siemensstrasse 25, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturdays from 9 to 16 o'clock

Biskuithalle Dransdorf - the flea market rock of Bonn

On the parking lot of the former Biskuithalle in Bonn, people have been dawdling for more than 30 years. Since July 3, old and new goods are offered every Saturday at reasonable prices.

Where: parking lot at the former Biskuithalle, Siemensstraße, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

When: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Further information at lampert-maerkte.de

Rhine Antique, Art and Design Market

Since the Corona rules allow it again, the Rhine Antique, Art & Design Market takes place again in downtown Bonn. The market will also be held in Königswinter, Bad Honnef and Troisdorf.

Here are the next scheduled dates:

Königswinter, town hall and market square, July 10 and 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bad Honnef, pedestrian zone, July 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Troisdorf, Wissem Castle, August 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bonn, Friedensplatz, August 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All current dates and further information under www.rhein-antik.de or by telephone under 02638 2359060.

Masks are compulsory on the grounds of each market.

Flea market at Hellweg in Duisdorf

Once a month, flea market fans can find new goods, second-hand goods and junk at the market in Duisdorf. The parking lot of Hellweg-Baumarkt provides sufficient space for visitors and exhibitors. The parking garage may also be used.

Where: Parking lot of the Hellweg-Baumarkt in Duisdorf, Rochusstr. 334, 53123 Bonn, Germany

When: July 18 and August 22

Further information at www.geide-maerkte.de

Masks are compulsory at the market.

Bike House of Caritas

Those looking for a used bike can stop by the Caritas Bike House. In addition to used bikes and spare parts, a repair service is also offered. Those who have an old bike that they no longer need can donate it to Caritas. If it is in need of repair, the bike will be reconditioned in the workshop.

Where: Bike House, Mackestraße 36, 53119 Bonn, Germany

When: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.