Strike at Lufthansa These flights are cancelled at Cologne/Bonn Airport
Service | Köln/Bonn · Ground staff at various airports are going on strike on Wednesday. This will also affect Cologne/Bonn Airport. These flights will be cancelled.
Passengers on cancelled Lufthansa flights should not go to the airport during the warning strike by ground staff planned for Wednesday. "Due to the strike, the rebooking counters are unfortunately not staffed," the airline writes on its website.
Free rebooking options are available via lufthansa.com, the customer app and the service centre. Tickets for domestic German flights can be converted into vouchers for rail travel.
The following connections at Cologne/Bonn Airport will be cancelled or rerouted on Wednesday, 7 February, until Thursday, 8 February:
Departure Wednesday:
- 9.10 am, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1973 (cancelled)
- 4.40 pm, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1983 (cancelled)
- 5.55 pm, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1985 (cancelled)
- 9.20 pm, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1991 (cancelled)
Arrival Wednesday
- 8.25 a.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1972 (cancelled)
- 15.55, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1982 (cancelled)
- 17.10, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1984 (cancelled)
- 19.25, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1986 (cancelled)
- 20.35 hrs, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1990 (cancelled)
Departure Thursday:
- 9.10 am, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1973 (cancelled)
Arrival Thursday:
- 8.25 am, destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1972 (cancelled)
Not only Cologne/Bonn Airport is affected by the warning strike, passengers at Düsseldorf Airport will also have to adjust to a significantly reduced flight schedule. Here you can see which flights at Düsseldorf Airport have been cancelled.
(Orig. Text: ga/dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel)